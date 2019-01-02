Even on a night that the Bulls were embarrassed, Jabari Parker remains benched

There have been varying degrees of embarrassment with this Bulls team this season.

So while Wednesday’s 112-84 loss to Orlando at the United Center wasn’t the 56-point loss to Boston on Dec. 8, or the 121-96 dismantling in Oklahoma City on Dec. 17, it still goes in the file cabinet of hide-your-face performances.

Which again leads to the question of just how far is Jabari Parker actually buried in the Jim Boylen doghouse?

After all, considering the Bulls went scoreless in the third quarter until the 7:10 mark thanks to a Zach LaVine lay-up, one would think that this Bulls team could use 15.2 points per game off the bench.

Obviously not if that 15.2 points is deemed by Boylen as coming from a guy that plays the game the wrong way and is more detriment to the culture Boylen is looking to build rather than helpful.

“Yeah, come ready to practice, just do what the other guys do,’’ Boylen again said of the Parker situation. “We’ve got other guys out of the rotation too and they have to stay ready. So [Parker’s] doing all the same things those guys do and you prepare for your opportunity. That’s part of what you get paid to do and he’s doing that.’’

Boylen said he still has conversations with Parker, insisting, “I talk to all my guys every day and I encourage them every day. Do I have a 30-minute meeting with every guy, every day? I don’t. … Those guys are men too. They’ve got a job to do. I try not to coddle people either.’’

As far as where the Parker trade talks currently are, according to one source there has been very little movement in that area.

The Bulls remain focused on moving him, and Parker’s camp is trying to keep things amicable, but the source did say that there was a huge disconnect between Parker and Boylen, once again made obvious by the fact that Bulls (10-28) were humiliated most of the night by the visiting Magic and yet Boylen used the likes of Cristiano Felicio, Cam Payne and Antonio Blakeney, while Parker stayed in his warm-ups all night.

Usually not the treatment an off-season free-agent acquisition receives, especially one that was given a two-year, $40-million contract with the team having the option on that second year.

As for the players that Boylen is playing, and more importantly, counting on to help build his culture?

Not a real proud night for them, either.

Starter Justin Holiday went 1-for-7, including 1-for-5 from the three-point line. Rookie Wendell Carter was a dreadful 0-for-5 and went scoreless in his 13 minutes of work. Then there was Kris Dunn, who saw his streak of seven games with at least six assists come to an end.

Still, Dunn and Co. remain committed to Boylen’s slow-it-down style of offense, despite the fact that it swims against the current of everything the rest of the league is doing.

“I think I got good listening skills,’’ Dunn said of running what Boylen wants. “I just listen to what coaches want me to do. I’m never one to disobey Coach’s rules. There have been games where it worked. And there have been games where it’s on us to make shots. So it’s on us.’’

An opinion shared by Markkanen, who felt the Orlando loss was simply a lack of effort all around.

“I feel like they had the edge that we didn’t,’’ Markkanen said. “You always think you’re ready to play, but they punched us in the mouth and got a good lead at the start. It felt like whatever we tried to do just didn’t go our way.’’