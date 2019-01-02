Bulls coach Jim Boylen is sold on Kris Dunn as his starting point guard

Kris Dunn’s December wasn’t a mirage as far as his coach was concerned.

Since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for 24 games, Dunn hasn’t just eased back into his starting point guard spot. He’s sprinted in, grabbed it, and has been doing everything possible to let the organization know he’s here to change some minds in Year 3 of his NBA career.

“He’s been very focused and very serious,’’ Bulls coach Jim Boylen said on Wednesday. “We talk about having a laser focus on what we need to do. He has to try and lead us on the floor on both ends. Be the head of our defense and help us to get into our offense. He has the ability to do that, the skill level, and to me it’s just about the consistency with him. He knows it, we talked about it, and he’s working at it.’’

Before his shaky start against Orlando, Dunn had seven-straight games of at least six assists or more, and in the 10 games he played in the month of December, averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Numbers Boylen feels can get better, as long as Dunn keeps that focus and eliminates the careless plays.

“I am happy with him,’’ Boylen said of Dunn. “You know I always want more from everybody. I’ve said it before – my job is to push a guy to a place he can’t take himself, so he’s one of those guys I’m pushing every day. We watch film together and talk about situations. Try and ask him what he’s thinking, ‘What were you thinking here? What did you feel there? What did you think your options were there?’ That’s just kind of how we do it, and hopefully through that process he can grow.

“But I’m thankful he’s out point guard and I’m thankful he’s healthy. He had a big year, too. He had a child [to start the season], and so as we all know that could help your sense of urgency too.’’

Just don’t ask Dunn to acknowledge that he could be playing with a sense of urgency with a contract extension possibly in his upcoming offseason.

“I don’t feel no pressure anymore,’’ Dunn said. “It’s basketball. If we go out there and do our thing, I think once all of us get our chemistry, it’s not just for the better of the organization but the better of the team. It’s all about the team. When you have three guys who can get it going, it’s hard to guard. It makes the pieces around even better.’’

What Dunn would admit to was while he enjoyed playing for former coach Fred Hoiberg, he’s now all in on Boylen.

“He’s our coach,’’ Dunn said. “You have to listen to the coach. He wants the best for us. So you gotta do whatever he wants us to do.’’

Portis update

Key reserve Bobby Portis (right ankle) is still unable to go through a practice with full contact, but Boylen was hoping that could be happening soon, maybe even this week.

Portis, who has missed the last six games with his second significant injury of the season – he injured his right knee and missed 23 games – has been rehabbing the ankle and making strides, but hasn’t shown enough where the Bulls could come up with a more specific timetable for a return.

When Portis does return, expect him to remain in his bench role, despite starting four games when Lauri Markkanen was injured.