Ex-Bears CB Charles Tillman earns FBI badge: report

Charles Tillman earned his FBI badge, according to the Sporting News. | Tae-Gyun Kim/Associated Press

Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman is officially trading in his playbooks for classified information.

Tillman started to training to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to multiple reports.

Tillman graduated from the FBI’s Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and is now an agent, Sporting News has learned.

The 13-year NFL veteran entered the 20-week program last year

But there is a sense of urgency in his application process. Prospective FBI candidates must be at least 23 years old, but younger than 37 at the time of appointment. Tillman, who is 36 now, will turn 37 on Feb. 23.

Tillman earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before he was picked in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Bears.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 12 seasons with the Bears before playing one year with the Panthers.

