Ex-Bull Rasual Butler, wife killed in car crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and wife, singer Leah LaBelle, appear at an award show in 2015. The two reportedly were killed in a car accident on Wednesday in Studio City, California. (Getty Images)

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife were killed in a car accident Wednesday in California, TMZ reports.

Butler, 38, reportedly lost control of his Range Rover early Wednesday morning in Studio City, hit a parking meter and flipped the car, killing himself and wife, Leah LaBelle.

From NBC:

The car crashed into a shopping plaza in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood division. Police received a call at about 2:30 a.m. of a car into a building on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling at speeds two to three times higher than the limit, according to police.

Butler played 14 seasons with eight different teams, including a brief stint with the Bulls in 2010-11. He averaged 7.6 points per game during his career. He retired in 2016.

Belle, 31, was an R&B and hip-hop artist with Epic Records. She appeared on “American Idol” in 2004.

