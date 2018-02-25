Who’s up first? Who knows? Cubs use spring to audition leadoff candidates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – It’s not even March yet so take it for what it’s worth.

But when second-year Cub Ian Happ worked a full count, then skied an opposite-field home run off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner leading off Sunday’s exhibition game, it offered at least a glimpse at how the Cubs drew up their plans for what might be the only thing this spring they have to figure out.

“It’s purposeful,” Maddon said. “We’re going to try to audition the dudes that we think might be in that spot.”

That spot, of course is leadoff – which quickly became a sore spot the opening weeks of the season when young Kyle Schwarber slumped out of the gate.

Ian Happ

By the end of the season, Maddon used 11 players to lead off, including Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Leonys Martin.

They went from the best on-base percentage in the majors (.381) from that spot during their championship season with Dexter Fowler, to 10th in the National League (.324) after Fowler’s free agency departure to St. Louis.

Home runs were up but runs scored were down as the Cubs mixed and matched at the top throughout most of the season in an effort to jump start an inconsistent lineup as they played catch-up in the NL Central much of the season.

The lineup was still productive enough to score 822 runs, second only to the Rockies in the NL.

The Cubs project a bump just based on returns from injuries and some younger players maturing.

And if they can strengthen the leadoff spot?

Maddon expects to focus on “probably four” of the projected big-leaguers in his leadoff auditions this spring, and, yes, that includes the leaner, keener Schwarber.

Albert Almora Jr., against left-handers, and switch-hitting veteran Ben Zobrist also are part of a mix that eventually figures to become a leadoff-by-committee answer – determined daily by a calculus involving pitching matchups, left-right balance and defensive assignments.

Happ, another switch hitter, could be an important part of the group, with a 115-game rookie season behind him and a willingness to embrace the assignment.

“He’s all in with that,” Maddon said.

“I feel comfortable in that spot,” said Happ, who has batted there two of the Cubs’ first three games, adding that he thinks he has the confidence it takes to have success there. “I think the guys that are the best at it are the once that are really confident in themselves, believe in themselves and know they can do it.”

Nobody ever accused Schwarber of lacking confidence. But his lack of overall experience coming off missing all of 2015 with an injury didn’t help his cause early last year, and it eventually took a brief demotion to the minors to regroup.

“It’s not an easy position to hit in, I can say that,” said Zobrist, the most experienced and probably the best equipped Cub to handle the spot regularly – and might get leaned on for it when he cycles into the lineup as a semi-regular.

“It takes a little bit of experience and practice to do it and be good at it,” Zobrist said. “And some guys are more comfortable there than others. It hasn’t been one of my most comfortable spots to hit in over the course of my career, but I know I can do it if it comes to that.”

Zobrist said it’s about preparing for at-bats to come quicker over the course of the game and expecting to get five, even six, at-bats a game after you get used to four.

Maddon said he “loves” having a switch hitter at the top, considers natural-side splits even when making that call, likes to be able arrange his lineup in a left-right, left-right sequence, and if the guy can hit with power that’s even better.

“We’ll just play it out,” he said. “But listen, I don’t jones over it quite frankly. We’re going to arrive at somebody.”

