For (spring) openers, White Sox going with Roach, Guerrero

GLENDALE, Ariz. — March 28 is five weeks away, so no one in Sox camp expects manager Rick Renteria to name an Opening Day starter any time soon. Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez or Ivan Nova (who started the opener for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season) rate as candidates, although most indications are Rodon is the leading candidate in the clubhouse.

Renteria, as usual, is keeping it close to the vest and will for a while.

“I’m not sure,” Renteria said Wednesday. “We’ll continue to see how their schedule works out, how they line up. I don’t have one right now.”

It’s a question the manager will get intermittently and at an increasing rate as the days are checked off the March calendar.

Donn Roach throws during a side session Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Sox open Cactus League play with split-squad games against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch and the Athletics in Mesa, and we do know this: There is no significance to who gets the opening nods in these games, but it’s Donn Roach, a 29-year-old righty with 21 games of major league experience including one with the Cubs, getting the first pitch against the Dodgers. Minor-league lefty Jordan Guerrero starts against the A’s, and both will likely throw no more than two innings.

Jordan Stephens, Luis Ruiz, Thyago Vieira, Ryan Burr and Carson Fulmer are also lined up for the Dodgers. Colton Turner, Randall Delgado, Chris Thompson and Evan Marshall will get looks against the A’s. It’s likely none of this group makes the team out of spring training.

It should be noted these schedules are not etched in stone. Last year, Tyler Danish was penciled in to start the spring opener before a change was made shortly after to Dylan Covey.

Speaking of change, rain altered the Sox morning workout schedule on Photo Day. More rain is expected throughout the day, but players did manage to get work in ahead of the worst.

Here are the White Sox Opening Day starters since 2000:

2018 James Shields

2017 Jose Quintana

2016 Chris Sale

2015 Jeff Samardzija

2014 Chris Sale

2013 Chris Sale

2012 John Danks

2008-11 Mark Buehrle

2007 Jose Contreras

2002-06 Mark Buehrle

2001 David Wells

2000 Mike Sirotka