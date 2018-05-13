Former Simeon/Benedictine star Matt Fleming opens eyes at Bears rookie mini-camp

Bears coach Matt Nagy paid due respect to rookie mini-camp as part of the process of preparing his team for the upcoming season. But let’s face it, now the real fun starts — when veterans return to Halas Hall and the Bears open OTA (organized team activities) practices this week.

Nagy, in fact, went a step further.

“I cannot wait … and not even OTAs,” Nagy said. “OTAs is going to be fun. But I can’t wait for training camp. I’m ready for the pads. I’m ready for the football of letting these guys go and then … the preseason and you really start molding that team — the personality of the team. What we want to be as a team both on and off the field.

“So yeah, OTAs will be fun and we’re going to add a little bit to the playbook. But I’m really looking forward to training camp.”

Nagy’s unabashed enthusiasm continues to drive an offseason of hope at Halas Hall. The Bears still have plenty to prove on the field after winning 14 games the previous three seasons under John Fox. But when even the head coach can’t help but get a little bit ahead of himself, it’s certain there will be no shortage of energy and optimism at Halas Hall through the meatier portion of the offseason program. By July, the Bears might be able to float to Bourbonnais. And then the reality of a ton of hard work still to be done ultimately will tell the tale.

Until then, it’s step by step. There wasn’t much to discern from the final day of the rookie mini-camp Sunday at the Walter Payton Center. Mini-camp is so rudimentary it’s almost unfair to ask Nagy if anyone caught his eye. But we did every day, and the first-year coach pulled a bit of a surprise — to our delight — by actually naming one Sunday: wide receiver Matt Fleming, a former Simeon star from Illinois Benedictine of Lisle.

The 6-0, 180-pound Fleming, who applied for the draft with a year of college eligibility remaining, had 45 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He was second in the long jump and ran on the winning 4 x 100 relay team for Benedictine at the Division III track and field championships last spring.

“There’s a few guys [who stood out],” Nagy said. “I think the one kid that stood out was Matt Fleming. Not a real big kid but he made his assignments, did his job, made some nice catches.

“That’s not to take away from any kids. There’s other guys, too. I can’t think off the top of my head any specific number, but it’s guys that are all really trying to come out and see. Ryan [Pace] and myself are going to get together with the [personnel] guys and talk through our spots that we have and where we want to go with this thing. I’m looking forward to doing that right after this [interview].”

The Bears will make a few decisions on tryout players and quickly move on to the real work ahead.

“It was a really good three days for us,” Nagy said. “It’s an interesting time for these guys because they’re at a point now where some of these guys will never put the pads on again. So it’s kind of bittersweet.

“We mentioned to them that we can’t keep everybody but those we do keep need to continue to keep working harder to keep that spot. And those that we do not keep to stay motivated and you just never know what could happen.”