Game by game: breaking down the Bears’ 2018 schedule, opponents and TV stations

Welcome to prime time, Matt Nagy.

The new Bears coach will have his first two games broadcast to the nation at night — an opener against his rival, the Packers, in Lambeau Field, followed by a home “Monday Night Football” contest. No pressure.

Here’s how the Bears’ 2018 schedule, released Thursday, shapes up:

Week 1

Cornerback Kyle Fullercelebrates with fans after the Bears' win against the Browns last year. (Getty Images)

Sept. 9 at Packers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC): The best win of John Fox’s Bears career came in his first season at Lambeau Field. Since then, the Bears have lost there twice — by a combined score of 61-24.

Week 2

Monday, Sept. 17 vs. Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN): The Bears have beaten the Seahawks at home twice in the past 11 seasons. Both were divisional round playoff wins.

Week 3

Sept. 23 at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. (Fox): The Mike Glennon revenge game? Only if starter Sam Bradford is hurt in the first two weeks — which wouldn’t be out of character.

Week 4

Sept. 30 vs. Buccaneers, noon (Fox): Amazingly, this will mark the fifth-straight year the Bears play Tampa Bay, a result of their similarly poor season records.

Week 5

BYE

Week 6

Oct. 14 at Dolphins, noon (Fox): Adam Gase will face the Bears for the first time since he left their offensive coordinator post to become the Dolphins’ head coach after the 2015 season. He’ll bring new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains with him.

Week 7

Oct. 21 vs. Patriots, noon (CBS): The only time Tom Brady played at Solider Field, he threw for 369 yards in a 29-point win. This year figures to be his last trip to Chicago — unless he’s still playing at age 49.

Week 8

Oct. 28 vs. Jets, noon (CBS): The Jets’ rookie quarterback, whomever they take next week, could be starting by then. Sorry, Josh McCown.

Week 9

Nov. 4 at Bills, noon (Fox): The last time the Bears won in Buffalo, Dan Hampton was a rookie and Nagy was 18 months old. It was 1979.

Week 10

Nov. 11 vs. Lions, noon (Fox): The Lovie Curse? Since the Bears fired Smith after beating the Lions in the 2012 finale, they’re 1-9 against their NFC North rival.

Week 11

Nov. 18 vs. Vikings, noon (Fox): Will Kirk Cousins be worth his guaranteed $84 million? The Vikings should know before they face the Bears for the first time.

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 22 at Lions, 11:30 a.m. (CBS): The game will mark the Bears’ 35th Turkey Day contest, dating to their inaugural year, when they beat the Chicago Tigers in 1920. Strangely, it will be the team’s second meeting in 11 days.

Week 13

Dec. 2 at Giants, noon (Fox): Twelve of the Bears’ 22 starters from their Nov. 20, 2016 game at Met Life Stadium are no longer on the roster.

Week 14

Dec. 9 vs. Rams, noon (Fox): After winning the offseason, the Rams could be the best team the Bears play all year.

Week 15

Dec. 16 vs. Packers, noon (Fox). Five of the Bears’ six NFC North games come in the season’s second half. “Division games are always important, for a lot of reasons,” Nagy said Thursday. “People can say the tie-breakers and things of that nature. For us, this is … we need to just understand that the importance that it has.”

Week 16

Dec. 23 at 49ers, 3:05 p.m. (Fox): The Jimmy Garoppolo Experience started last year against the Bears, when he joined the 49ers starting lineup and won his first of six straight games. The quarterback could be playing for a playoff berth the next time he sees his hometown team.

Week 17

Dec. 30 at Vikings, noon (Fox): This year will mark the fourth time in five years the Bears have finished the season in Minneapolis. Nagy won’t have to worry about being fired afterward, the way Marc Trestman and John Fox were.