Hall of Fame college football coach George Welsh dies

In this Aug. 11, 2000, file photo, then-Virginia NCAA college football coach George Welsh speaks at a news conference in Charlottesville, Va. Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference's career victories leader, has died. The school made the announcement in a release Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, saying Welsh's family says he died peacefully in Charlottesville on Wednesday. He was 85. | Wayne Scarberry/Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career victories leader, has died.

The school made the announcement in a release Friday, saying Welsh’s family says he died peacefully in Charlottesville on Wednesday. He was 85.

Welsh compiled a 134-86-3 record at Virginia from 1982-2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

A former quarterback at Navy, Welsh took over a Cavaliers program that had had just two winning seasons in 29 years. He guided Virginia to an 8-2-2 record in his third season, which ended with the school’s first appearance in a bowl game. Virginia went to bowl games 11 more times during his tenure.

Welsh also coached at Navy from 1973-81, compiling a 55-46-1 record.