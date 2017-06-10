Hendricks success personal, ‘gratifying’ for ex-Cub ace traded for him

WASHINGTON – Ryan Dempster hasn’t pitched for the Cubs since 2012 – hasn’t pitched for anybody since October of 2013.

But Dempster felt an unusually personal stake in the Cubs’ efforts to beat the Nationals in the National League Division Series – maybe even a little like a piece of himself was headed to the mound Friday night with Game 1 Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

“To see somebody that you get traded for turn around and start Game 7 of the World Series and become a fixture in the rotation, it feels good,” said Dempster, who’s now a special assistant in the Cubs’ front office. “I didn’t do anything; they’re the ones that made the trade.

“But to see somebody who a couple years later fills into that role that you were pitching with the team – I don’t know; it has meaning to it. I don’t know what the real meaning is, maybe gratifying or a sense of pride [in] another person who enjoys putting the uniform on as much as I did.”

Kyle Hendricks won an ERA title last season, beat Clayton Kershaw in the NLCS clincher, started the Cubs' Game 7 World Series victory and Friday night starts Game 1 of the playoffs against the Nationals.

Hendricks’ first Game 1 playoff start was only a the latest extension of that pride for Dempster, who was the All-Star veteran traded to Texas to eventually land Hendricks for the Cubs in the final minutes before the 2012 trade deadline.

“All I ever wanted to do when I played for the Cubs was to win a World Series,” said Dempster, their Game 1 playoff starter in 2008. “Now to see the very guy that you were traded for start Game 7 of the World Series, it’s kind of like the second-best thing I guess that could happen. At least I had a hand in it.

“That meant something to me.”

Dempster, by the way, is being at least a little modest when he says he didn’t have anything to do with the player the Cubs eventually landed five years ago.

Dempster, who had full no-trade rights, turned down a trade to Atlanta that would have brought the Cubs their first choice: right-hander Randall Delgado (career 4.08 ERA, zero playoff appearances).

“Yeah, I made them hold out for the right guy,” Dempster said, smiling. “It’s all serendipitous.”

Hoping for a trade to the Dodgers, Dempster – who spent the hours leading up to the deadline in the Cubs offices – eventually consented to the trade to the Rangers for Hendricks, a Class A pitcher at the time, and minor-league infielder Christian Villanueva.

“I played here for nine seasons, and to be traded away in a rebuilding process is always tough,” he said. “I always wanted to have the [Cubs] uniform on. But I totally understood it from both sides, from the baseball side and the business side of things.”

Dempster points out he was the Hendricks side of a similar deal early in his career, when the Marlins acquired him as a Class A pitcher from the Rangers – his original team – for veteran John Burkett.

“To see that happen almost in full circle, now I get traded away and a young guy makes his way up and gets to have some success in the big leagues,” Dempster said, mentioning again last year’s World Series. “To see all that unfold is pretty special. And to see him continue the success into this year and to start again [Friday] night, taking Game 1 of the postseason – he just continues to mature and get better and wiser and smarter and learning and honing his craft.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com