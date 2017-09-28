Illinois-Nebraska, Notre Dame-Miami (Ohio), NIU-SDSU game info, picks

NEBRASKA AT ILLINOIS

The facts: Friday, 7 p.m., FS1, 670-AM.

The records: Nebraska 2-2, 1-0 Big Ten; Illinois 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten.

The story line: Fun fact: Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman played tight end for the San Diego Chargers when Huskers coach Mike Riley was running the show there. Not-so-fun has been Riley’s experience at Nebraska, where his teams are a beyond-disappointing 17-13 overall. The Huskers couldn’t win at home against Northern Illinois, which should give the Illini a great deal of hope. Last time these teams met at Memorial Stadium, in 2015, the Illini pulled off a stirring upset.

Last time Illinois hosted Nebraska, Geronimo Allison caught a late game-winner for the Illini. (AP)

The line: Huskers by 6½.

Greenberg’s pick: Nebraska, 31-20.

MIAMI (OHIO) AT NO. 22 NOTRE DAME

The facts: 4 a.m., NBCSN, 1000-AM.

The records: Miami 2-2, 1-0 MAC; Notre Dame 3-1.

The story line: Former Irish offensive coordinator Chuck Martin leads a good Redhawks team into his old stomping grounds. Miami quarterback Gus Ragland can sling it, but the best thing about him? The name Gus; you just don’t see that much anymore. Look, the Irish played a superb game last time out, at Michigan State. Their only loss was a nail-biter against an outstanding Georgia team. Brian Kelly has it going right now.

The line: Irish by 21.

Greenberg’s pick: Notre Dame, 35-17.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS AT NO. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE

The facts: 9:30 p.m., CBSSN, 560-AM.

The records: NIU 2-1, 0-0 MAC; San Diego State 4-0, 1-0 Mountain West.

The story line: All they’re talking about in Aztec country is NIU’s shocking victory two weekends ago at Nebraska. But understand this: The Aztecs, who won by 14 last year in DeKalb, have gotten better. They’re going to pound running back Rashaad Penny at the Huskies and will key on NIU’s terrific back, Jordan Huff, on the other side of the ball. Already, SDSU has beaten Arizona State (on the road) and — hello — Stanford. This team is legit.

The line: Aztecs by 11.

Greenberg’s pick: SDSU, 38-14.

