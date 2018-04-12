Browns will sign Jarvis Landry to 5-year, $75.5 million deal: report

The Cleveland Browns will sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a five-year, $75.5 million contract with $47 million in guaranteed money, reports NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. That’s nearly $10 million more in guaranteed money than any active wide receiver in the league is receiving.

Landry, 25, played the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins before they traded him to the Browns in March for fourth- and seventh-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. He proved to be a reliable pass catcher but far from the kind of big play threat who typically becomes a superstar at the position.

Only five players in the NFL have received higher guarantees at signing, according to Sportrac: Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Ndamukong Suh, Alex Smith and Eli Manning. The highest guarantee for a wide receiver had previously been $38.3 million for the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans.

Landry is coming off a strong season where he recorded a league-leading 112 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Over his four-year career, he’s averaged 100 catches for 1,009 yards per year, so the Browns know they have someone who can be relied on to eat up targets from probable starter Tyrod Taylor. Cleveland is also expected to draft a quarterback with the first overall pick in the draft later this month.