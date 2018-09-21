Jimmy Butler’s camp denies ‘manufactured’ reports while Bulls stay drama free

The Bulls find themselves in an unusual position with media day kicking off the start of training camp on Monday.

No complaints, no finger pointing, heck, the crickets are even keeping it quiet.

For an organization that has spent the last eight years as the epicenter of NBA drama in the Midwest, well, if the biggest question is Jabari Parker’s waistline and his desire to play defense, that’s an organization in a good situation.

Just over 400 miles away things couldn’t be anymore opposite.

Former Bull Jimmy Butler, who was the centerpiece in the trade to jumpstart the current Bulls rebuild and tranquility, has now demanded a trade from the Timberwolves in the wake of ownership sticking with a youth movement that Butler finds flat-out soft.

To add to the Butler drama there have been multiple reports in the Minneapolis area to come out this week that money was the main sticking point for Butler to demand his departure, but a source in his camp told the Sun-Times on Friday that it was “manufactured’’ by “ownership mouthpieces’’ to make Butler look bad.

Salary complaints by athletes tend to do that.

According to the source, this is about a philosophy in making an impact in the Western Conference, and in Butler’s mind you can’t run down a dynasty like Golden State when two of the so-called dogs in the pack are in fact kittens.

Memo to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins – meow.

Meanwhile, who could have ever guessed that Bulls general manager Gar Forman suddenly looks like a big-boy basketball executive?

If Butler is traded – still an unlikely if said sources – the Bulls added Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft pick that would become Lauri Markkanen, while Minnesota has an empty locker where Butler used to hang his coat and the busted-up foot of Justin Patton.

Expect Forman to have the Vince McMahon power strut for quite some time.

So while there is seemingly very little drama with the start of Bulls camp, that doesn’t mean it will be void of storylines:

1. Does Wendell Carter Jr. win the starting job at age 19?

The fact the Bulls will focus their defense on a switching mentality helps Carter’s case because of his athletic ability and footwork. The rookie showed in Summer League that he’s willing to go one-on-one with point guards, but that’s Summer League.

The other side of the argument is the Bulls will likely be in the market of trying to shop veteran Robin Lopez, so showcasing him early in the season could help in that process.

Either way, expect that to be the one starting spot that could be up for grabs as camp begins.

2. Can LaVine and Parker become defensive?

Unless Hoiberg’s offense has 140 points a night in it, the two wings need to put more into the defensive side of the ball.

LaVine’s defensive rating (114.8) last season was ranked 511th in the league, while his defensive win-share was 514th in the league. Parker’s defensive rating last season was 109.5, putting him 433rd in the league, while his defensive win-share ranked him 353rd.

Those are numbers that have to improve if the Bulls want to establish a good culture on both sides of the ball.

3. Is Markkanen ready to be a star?

The Bulls staff has been raving about the work Markkanen has put in over the summer in strengthening his body and bulking up. Yes, he can stretch a defense out with his outside shot, but if he can also bully smaller players in the paint as well as handle smaller opposing fives he will develop into a matchup nightmare.