Joe Cowley’s annual “NBA Mock Draft Surely To Go Wrong By Pick No. 2”

Maybe the days of playing it safe on draft night are truly over for the Bulls.

After all, they showed an aggressive all-in style last year at this time, sending Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and opting to finally travel down the path of the rebuild, so maybe Gar Forman and John Paxson are prepared to continue that trend of swinging for the fences.

Let’s hope so because playing it safe really wasn’t working for the duo.

We’re all about to get that answer.

Come next week, if Wendell Carter Jr. is sitting along Grayson Allen at the Bulls introductory press conference, well, answer received.

So here it is, the annual “NBA Mock Draft Surely To Go Wrong By Pick No. 2:’’

1. Phoenix – Center – Deandre Ayton – Arizona – The big man hasn’t even worked out for any other teams besides the Suns. No-brainer here, right?

2. Sacramento – Guard – Luka Doncic – Slovenia – A second ball-handler to push the pace, as well as a player with the highest basketball IQ in the draft.

3. Atlanta – Forward – Jaren Jackson Jr. – Michigan State – Hearts break in Atlanta with Doncic gone, but a great consolation prize with a high-ceiling two-way power forward.

4. Memphis – Center/Forward – Mohamed Bamba – Texas – Do the Bulls jump up here and take on $50 million of Chandler Parsons for the next two years? Likely not.

5. Dallas – Forward – Marvin Bagley III – Duke – Crazy that he’s still on the board at five, as the Bulls again might make that aggressive phone call.

6. Orlando – Guard – Trae Young – Oklahoma – The series of mistakes at the point guard position continue for the Magic, as they chase the Young hype.

7. BULLS – Forward – Michael Porter Jr. – Missouri – The medicals on Porter are clean, the talent is there, and maybe Bulls fans start warming back up to Forman. Maybe.

8. Cleveland – Guard – Colin Sexton – Alabama – How do you fill the LeBron hole? You don’t. Ever. But a young, fearless point guard is a starting point for a new era.

9. New York – Guard – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Kentucky – Could end up being the best two-way lead guard in the draft. Still, it’s the Knicks, so they’ll screw it up.

10. Philadelphia – Forward – Mikal Bridges – Villanova – The perfect type of player for “The Process.’’ Can focus on defense first and grow into the offense.

11. Charlotte – Center/Forward – Wendell Carter Jr. – Duke – This organization needs an enema. His “Airness’’ was a great player, but awful talent evaluator.

12. Los Angeles Clippers – Forward/Center – Robert Williams – Texas A&M – The Clippers are attempting to rebuild on the fly and Williams is a good starting spot.

13. Los Angeles Clippers – Guard – Lonnie Walker IV – Miami – Donovan Mitchell-like athleticism, especially if he finds some sort of consistency.

14. Denver – Forward – Kevin Knox – Kentucky – All this roster needs right now is depth, especially at the small forward spot.

15. Washington – Forward – Miles Bridges – Michigan State – The backcourt needs some help up front, and Bridges adds scoring and toughness.

16. Phoenix – Guard – Aaron Holiday – UCLA – How do you keep your newest big man happy? Get him a guy that gets him the ball.

17. Milwaukee – Center – Mitchell Robinson – N/A – The Bucks love to gamble on talent, and no player is as big a gamble as Robinson. The ultimate high-risk, high-reward selection.

18. San Antonio – Guard – Elie Okobo – France – A French point guard to the Spurs? How could they say “non.’’

19. Atlanta – Forward – Zhaire Smith – Texas Tech – An off-the-charts athlete, Smith brings another defensive element to the Hawks.

20. Minnesota – Guard – Khyri Thomas – Creighton – A defensive-minded tough player that has a developing offensive game? Thibs will love him.

21. Utah – Guard – Donte DiVincenzo – Villanova – Ricky Rubio is entering the final year of his contract, so time to groom the next point guard.

22. BULLS – Guard – Kevin Huerter – Maryland – The Bulls need outside shooting, especially off the bench, and that was Huerter’s major at Maryland.

23. Indiana – Guard/Forward – Troy Brown – Oregon – Can guard multiple spots, and a player that will do all the dirty work on both ends of the floor.

24. Portland – Forward – Dzanan Musa – Bosnia – A great offensive-minded player, his defense has been catching up … slowly.

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Forward – Jacob Evans – Cincinnati – Will have a great chance to learn behind LeBron.

26. Philadelphia – Guard – Jerome Robinson – Boston College – A guard who can space the floor and doesn’t need the ball in his hands.

27. Boston – Guard – De’Anthony Melton – The Celtics will need backcourt help defensively after they let Marcus Smart walk.

28. Golden State – Forward – Chandler Hutchison – Boise State – Go ahead and get his ring size.

29. Brooklyn – Forward – Keita Bates-Diop – Ohio State – The Nets continue copying the Milwaukee model, adding length at every position.

30. Atlanta – Guard – Gary Trent Jr. – Duke – After adding defense, the Hawks grab a floor spacer in Trent Jr. … and are still in the lottery next year.