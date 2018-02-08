John Paxson and the Bulls front office felt like they hit trade deadline gold

A little bit of financial cleanup to the roster, gambling on swapping second-round picks in 2022, and of course a free look at former first-round pick Noah Vonleh for the remainder of the season.

That summed up the Bulls activity on Thursday, leading up to the afternoon trade deadline.

Yawn.

The real find?

That happened last week when VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman picked up a few shovels and prospecting pans, actually striking “gold’’ in the Nikola Mirotic trade.

Acquiring future first-round picks proved to be no easy get league-wide as the deadline was winding down, with only three changing hands and a lot more than Mirotic had to be exchanged in order for that to happen for the Lakers and Clippers.

That’s why the Bulls can feel good about where they stood post-deadline late afternoon.

“Very pleased,’’ Paxson said. “Draft picks, especially first-rounders, are becoming like gold to a lot of franchises, because in these markets where cost certainty for young players is something you can have, you know, it’s a big thing.

“We look at it this way: We got the three young guys [Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn] when we made the [Jimmy Butler] trade for last year, we’re going to have two [first-round] picks most likely in this draft, and we’ve got Bobby [Portis] and Denzel [Valentine] as young guys.

“That’s seven young pieces, and we just need to continue to develop them, grow, and make the smart decisions, not get in a rush.’’

That patience was flexed over the last 24 hours, as Paxson admittedly had a ton of traffic on teams looking to land veterans Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday, but they wanted to send back multi-year bad contracts. Paxson and Co. were fine taking on one multi-year deal in Omer Asik in the Mirotic trade, but that because they deemed his contract reasonable and also landed the Pelicans’ protected first-round pick.

Those weren’t being offered up on Thursday.

“You talk about building and when you get cost certainty with a young player for the first four or five years, that’s a huge thing,’’ Paxson said of first-round draft pick value. “During that time, you have to find out who they are and if they’re part of your future.

“They’re just not moved very frequently anymore.’’

The Bulls hope that expiring contracts will continue to gain importance, and by the summer they can decide on both Lopez and Holiday, who are signed through next season.

As far as what they did get done, they sent veteran guard Jameer Nelson to the Pistons for troubled center Willie Reed and swapping second-round picks in 2022. They immediately waived Reed, and then later in the day traded the rights to the draft-and-stash Milocan Rakovic for Vonleh and cash.

Vonleh was once a first-round pick [No. 9 overall] for Charlotte, but didn’t pan out for the Hornets and was sent to Portland a year later.

In 210 NBA games, the 6-foot-9 power forward has averaged 3.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

It’s a no-harm, no-foul situation for the Bulls, who can look at the restricted free agent, and decide if his career can be resurrected.

“For us, when you determine your direction, I think your decisions become more clear,’’ Paxson said. “At this deadline, could we have done some things for veteran players? We could have. But if it doesn’t make complete sense to us, I think there will be things down the road that if we want to go that direction that will be better than what we could’ve gotten now.’’