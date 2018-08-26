Kris Bryant set for rehab assignment with Class AAA Iowa

As expected, Kris Bryant will join Class AAA Iowa on Monday for a rehab assignment. And if all goes well, the Cubs won’t shy away from finding a way to bring Bryant back before the rosters expand Sept. 1.

“I think we can,” manager Joe Maddon said slyly.

Before Sunday’s game against the Reds, Bryant took more batting practice, then along with Victor Caratini, swung against Drew Smyly. Maddon didn’t close the door on Bryant coming back as quickly as Tuesday, though he did wonder how Bryant’s body might react.

“You get sore, so you’ve got to work through the soreness and stiffness,” Maddon said. “As he feels good about that, that will tell us a lot.”

The status of Bryant has been a major question for the Cubs since he went on the disabled list over a month ago. The third baseman has dealt with soreness in his left shoulder for much of the season and already missed time in June that required a rehab assignment with Class AA Tennessee.

An altered swing appears to have spurred recent progress in Bryant’s recovery. On Saturday, the third baseman put on a show in batting practice that suggested he was making progress in getting back into the lineup. “I felt good today,” Bryant said afterwards. “So, ready to go.”

Now Bryant is feeling good enough to join Iowa, which is set to play Monday on the road in Omaha before returning home to Principal Park for its last home stand of the season.

Rotational issues

Alec Mills will get start Wednesday, following up on his Friday outing when he went 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run while striking out eight. Maddon said Mike Montgomery (left shoulder inflammation) should be ready to pitch again in Atlanta, which would give the Cubs a six-man rotation for at least one turn.

“Now if (Mills) can replicate that somewhat next time out and then you could possibly count on him later to do something like that, that could be large,” Maddon said. “Very large.”

Going with a six-man rotation gives the Cubs a chance to get their starters more rest, something that could be important during a stretch of 23 games in 23 days.

Black and blue

Maddon said Brandon Morrow (right biceps inflammation) was supposed to play catch off flat ground Sunday. He said Smyly (recovery from Tommy John surgery) looked “really good” when he threw to Bryant and Caratini, but had nothing new on Addison Russell (left middle finger sprain).

Brian Duensing (left shoulder inflammation) threw a scoreless inning Friday for Iowa. Meanwhile, Tyler Chatwood (left hip tightness) is also joining Iowa for a rehab assignment.

Satchel Price contributed to this article.