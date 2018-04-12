Kyle Schwarber: Social media can be a ‘taxing thing on the game’

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

It doesn’t take much time surfing through one’s Twitter timeline to know how fans view the possibility of Kyle Schwarber returning some day to the Cubs’ leadoff spot.

That’s what “block” and “mute” are for.

But what about the burly slugger himself?

Schwarber started by laughing when extended the hypothetical offer Thursday morning, then said he’d, of course, do whatever the team wants him to do, including bat anywhere in the lineup.

Not that he’s rushing to displace this year’s experimental leadoff guy, Ian Happ – who has struggled to get his bearings at the top of the lineup.

“It’s weird. Last year, I experience leadoff and it was different for me because I just wasn’t me last year,” Schwarber said. “And it’s so early in the year right now, that people want to come the quick judgements on things, and it’s just that there’s still 149, 148 games left. There’s a lot of things to be figured out throughout the year. I’m really comfortable with our guys who are doing it right now.”

Schwarber took quite the beatdown on social media last season for coming up empty handed for the Cubs in the leadoff spot. Players like to say they ignore the noise and criticism of social media, but dealing with negative comments can be “taxing thing on the game,” Schwarber said.

“It’s part of the game now,” he said. “It’s part of the younger generation of people with social media and putting out messages. I think it’s something you have to put in the back of your mind.”