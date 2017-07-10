Lauri Markkanen is cleared to make his preseason debut on Sunday

Let’s just say the rebuild isn’t going as smoothly as first expected.

Back at the start of camp, Bulls general manager Gar Forman described the transition from mediocrity to the rebuild as having “a leg up’’ compared to normal rebuilds.

“There are situations where it’s been much quicker,’’ Forman said. “And that goes back to the point we mentioned at the start: In our opinion, I think we have a leg up. We’re not starting at ground zero because of the three young core pieces we got in the trade and some of the young players we have here. We need them to grow and develop. But we have our draft assets as far as first-round picks into the future. And then having [financial] flexibility.

“So we would never put a timeline on it. But those things have set the course and given us a head start as we head down that road.’’

That road continued to get rocky, as the three “core pieces’’ acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade haven’t played one minute of basketball together, and won’t for some time.

The good news on Saturday was that first-round pick Lauri Markkanen made it through the morning practice without any setbacks to his injured back, and according to coach Fred Hoiberg, will make his preseason debut on Sunday against New Orleans.

“Bored isn’t the right word,’’ Markkanen said of the times he’s spent on the sidelines watching. “But it’s not fun.’’

What is yet to show itself, however, is how will the highly-touted rookie be used? He was drafted as a stretch-four, but has shown that he can play in the middle as well.

“He’ll play some four, he’ll play a little bit of five,’’ Hoiberg said. “The plan hasn’t really been put into place as far as how many minutes he could play. We’ll try to gradually get him back in there. But it’s important for him to learn both spots, the four and the five.’’

The good news ends there.

Zach LaVine (rehab from a torn ACL) still has no clear timetable for his return, with mid-November as the best guess of when he might even start practicing again.

Then there’s Kris Dunn, who suffered an open dislocation on his left index finger, and will now see a hand specialist on Monday.

The original diagnosis was for a two- to four-week recovery window, but the hope was more clarity would be offered up after he sees the specialist.

“Obviously I think everybody at this time is thankful for the initial diagnosis,’’ Hoiberg said. “Right now it’s not a fracture. It seems like everything is intact. We’ll know more after he sees the specialist on Monday, but the important thing is, he’s in good spirits.’’

Dunn should be, and that’s why the timing couldn’t be worse. In the 114-101 win over Milwaukee on Friday, Dunn looked like the No. 5 overall pick from last year’s draft.

He was athletic and confident, scoring 11 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the field, and even hitting a three-pointer.

“He played a great game, he played with some swagger, he’s got some confidence,’’ Hoiberg said of Dunn. “The important thing is keeping him confident as he recovers, and hopefully we’ll get him back out here before too long.’’

That would be nice because this rebuild doesn’t need to take any more hits.