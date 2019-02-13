Lily Borscha with a really big bass on ice: How-to on earning Fish of the Week

Lily Borscha earned FOTW honors for this big bass. Provided

“FOTW?” Mike Dudas messaged

Absolutely. It’s got everything.

Lily Borscha handed in this largemouth bass on a tip-up last week at Wampum Lake.

“She always comes out fishing with us,” Dudas messaged.

Her little brother Logan was along, too.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).