Line drive knocks Mariners ace Felix Hernandez out of Cubs-M’s game

MESA, Ariz. – Mike Freeman’s two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth tied it, and after more than 3 1/2 hours of baseball the teams settled for the 9-9 tie Monday at Sloan Park.

The only outcome of consequence involved the status of Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez after he was hit near his right elbow by a Victor Caratini line drive in the second inning.

As the ball caromed toward left field, Hernandez — the six-time All-Star and 2010 Cy Young winner — immediately dropped his glove, grabbed his arm and jumped in pain.

He left the game with a trainer supporting the arm and was taken back to the Mariners’ spring complex, where precautionary x-ray results were negative. The Mariners say he will be examined again Tuesday and his status is considered day-to-day.

Tyler Chatwood pitching against the Mariners Monday. / John Antonoff photo.

First impressions

Newly signed fifth starter Tyler Chatwood made his Cubs spring debut, pitching around a leadoff error and stranding two runners in a scoreless inning.

After shortstop Addison Russell’s throwing error put Dee Gordon at first, followed by a sacrifice bunt, Chatwood allowed a single, then got ex-Cub Junior Lake on an inning-ending, 4-6-3 double play.

“I was nervous; I’m not going to lie. It’s a different uniform for the first time in a while,” said Chatwood, who fell behind Gordon 2-0 before settling in. “Once I got out there and threw the first pitch I was good. … I felt good.”

The double play was the signature moment of the inning for the sinkerball pitcher. “Any time there’s traffic on I always feel like I’m one pitch away,” he said.

Nauseas, so cautious

Third baseman Kris Bryant was scratched from Monday’s lineup because showed up at the park not feeling well.

“Don’t know if it’s a tummy or not,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Nothing other than just being ill.”

Taylor made

Taylor Davis, the career minor-league catcher who earned a major-league debut last September, replaced Anthony Rizzo at first base in the fifth, then drove an 0-2 pitch from Max Povse over the left-field wall in his first at-bat.

He added a single leading off the Cubs’ five-run eighth (ending it with a strikeout).

Bote ball

Playing third late in the game, prospect David Bote made the defensive play of the game in the top of the eight, sliding across the gravel of the warning track near the stands to catch a foul pop – recovering a bobble during the slide.

Then he delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the inning.

On deck: White Sox at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., Carson Fulmer vs. Jon Lester, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Ch. 9 TV, cubs.com audio.