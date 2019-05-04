Our Pledge To You

05/04/2019, 06:02pm

Maximum Security wins 145th Kentucky Derby in the slop

By Associated Press

Maximum Security won the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The undefeated horse (5-0), with Luis Saez up, won in an unofficial time of 2:03.93. The horse, who went off at 9-2 odds, is trained by Jason Servis.

Country House, a 65-1 longshot, finished second, and Code of Honor third.

The 4-1 favorite at post time was Improbable.

Maximum Security #7, ridden by jockey Luis Saez crosses the finish line to win the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Associated Press

