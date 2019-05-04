Maximum Security wins 145th Kentucky Derby in the slop

Maximum Security won the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The undefeated horse (5-0), with Luis Saez up, won in an unofficial time of 2:03.93. The horse, who went off at 9-2 odds, is trained by Jason Servis.

Country House, a 65-1 longshot, finished second, and Code of Honor third.

The 4-1 favorite at post time was Improbable.