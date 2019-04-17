Miami Heat: Javy Baez, Cubs surge into weekend series against Diamondbacks

MIAMI – After his third consecutive three-hit game Tuesday, Cubs shortstop Javy Baez was asked if he liked hitting at Marlins Park in Miami.

“Yes, it looks like it,” he said with a smile, about an hour or so after he was the only one of four players to crush a long fly ball and actually wind up with a homer in that Cubs victory.

“I’m seeing the ball really good right now,” he said. “I’ve been working on my timing since we started in spring training, and I think this is the hottest that I’ve been this year. I’m just trying to focus on keeping it that way and keep swinging at the pitches in the zone.”

As if to try to prove his point, Baez singled the opposite way to right field with two out in the third inning Wednesday, driving in the first of four Cubs runs that inning, and then took second on the throw – to the cutoff man.

Baez celebrates after Wednesday's eighth-inning homer.

That allowed him to score on Jason Heyward’s ensuing single, and the Cubs went on to beat the Marlins 6-0 to complete their first series sweep since a four-gamer Aug. 23-26 against the Reds.

He added an opposite-field home run in the eighth.

“Javy’s just a different animal, man,” manager Joe Maddon said

The single was his 500th career hit. The homer his sixth HR of the season.

He’s on an 11-for- 17 streak that includes six extra-base hits as the Cubs head into Thursday’s off day — with wins in six of their last eight games.

“He’s back in the middle; he’s not trying to pull everything,” Maddon said. “And when he’s there, he’s very dangerous. Very dangerous.”

Three weeks into the season, Baez is off to a strong start for the second consecutive year after struggling in April earlier in his career. It led to his first All-Star appearance last year, and when he kept it up into the second half, it put him in the middle of the National League MVP race (finishing second to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich).

It also helped compensate for early-season struggles by key hitters such as Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo and Kris Bryant both have struggled in the early going this time around. And Baez along with catcher Willson Contreras have been big reasons why the Cubs have been able climb to within one game of .500 after the team’s six-game losing streak the first week of the season.

“Hopefully, I just keep it going,” Baez said.

Edwards injured

Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who was demoted to Class AAA Iowa on April 6, showed up for Wednesday’s I-Cubs doubleheader after an off day with badly scraped up pitching hand and was placed on the seven-day minor-league injured list.

The team reported that Edwards slipped on stairs and was hurt bracing his fall with the right hand.

Notes: Infielder David Bote, who seemed to hurt his left side on a swing late in Tuesday’s game, said he had no issues with it Wednesday. “Just an awkward swing,” he said. “Nothing the rest of the day and nothing this morning so all good.” … Left-hander Mike Montgomery (lat strain) pitched two scoreless innings in his first minor-league rehab game Wednesday for Class A South Bend, allowing one hit and striking out four without a walk. He’s expected to make another rehab start in a few days and stretch to at least three innings. The Cubs have not projected a timeline for his return yet. … Left-hander Xavier Cedeno, who missed all of spring training because of a sprained left wrist, is scheduled for his first minor-league rehab appearance Thursday with Class AA Tennessee.