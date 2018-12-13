Michael Jordan says Malik Monk interaction was a ‘tap of endearment’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets owner Michael Jordan says lightly smacking the back of second-year guard Malik Monk’s head in closing seconds of Wednesday night’s win against the Pistons was a “tap of endearment.”

Monk and teammate Bismack Biyombo ran from the bench on to the court to celebrate as Jeremy Lamb launched a 22-footer game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left. Officials gathered at the scorer’s table and assessed the Hornets a one-shot technical foul for having six men on the floor.

Jordan told The Associated Press Thursday there was no malicious intent when he playfully smacked Monk on the back of his head.

MJ wasn't exactly thrilled with Malik Monk after the Hornets got a too many players technical for early celebration in their win. pic.twitter.com/mqQK5M9BHs Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, center, shouts at an official in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Officials ruled the Hornets had six players on the floor in the final second of the game, giving one free throw to Detroit. The Hornets won 108-107. | Chuck Burton/Associated Press — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2018

The Hornets owner, says “It was like a big brother and little brother tap. No negative intent. Only love!”

The Pistons made the one technical foul shot, but Lamb’s basket was allowed to stand and the Hornets won 108-107.