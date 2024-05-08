The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Extra-alarm blaze injures man and destroys Auburn Gresham building

The fire started about 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Peoria Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department | Sun-Times file photo

A nearly 150-year-old building collapsed during an extra-alarm fire that spread to an apartment building, leaving one man injured Wednesday morning in Auburn Gresham.

At about 9 a.m. the blaze started at a 2-1/2 story vacany building at 7706 S. Peoria St. that was “totally involved” in flames when crews got there, according to the fire department.

Shortly after that, the building, built around 1880, began to collapse and spread next door, where a man was injured. He was taken to a hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, the fire department said. His condition was not released.

Two other adults and two children were displaced, the fire department said, and both fires were out as of 10 a.m.

The cause was under investigation.

