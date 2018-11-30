Mitch Trubisky throws in practice, but Chase Daniel expected to start vs. Giants

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw passes for the first time since suffering a sprained shoulder against the Vikings on Nov. 18, but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against the Giants on Sunday at the Meadowlands. Chase Daniel is expected to get his second consecutive start after helping the Bears beat the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Still, Trubisky’s increased participation in practice Friday was a sign that with another week of rest, he could start against the Rams next Sunday night in a nationally televised showdown between two of the best teams in the NFC.

“That was a good thing,” coach Matt Nagy said, “so we were able to see that and see where he’s at and it’s an up arrow, which is always good.”

Defensive end Akiem Hicks had full participation in practice for the first time this week after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday because of a sore achilles. He is listed as questionable but expected to play against the Giants.

Chase Daniel scrambles against the Lions. | Leon Halip/Getty Images

“It was more precautionary I think,” Nagy said. “For him to practice today was good, so I feel confident with him.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and Benny Cunningham (ankle), two key special teams contributors, did not practice Friday and are doubtful. Rookie defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) had limited participation and is questionable.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch and tight end Adam Shaheen, both of whom missed the Bears’ victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day with a concussion, had full participation Friday and are expected to play against the Giants.

Trubisky’s recovery remains a day-to-day thing. Nagy said Trubisky not throwing prior to Friday was a prescription for healing rather than a result of discomfort. But it can’t be assumed he’ll be ready for the Rams next week. Trubisky’s throwing in practice Friday was limited to individual drills, so he still has not thrown in a true quarterback setting.

“We decided with listing him as doubtful, that’s something we had to do,” Nagy said. “But we feel good in the fact that he threw. And we’ll continue seeing where he’s at every day. Maybe there’s a day where he doesn’t feel good. and he has to be honest with us. Maybe there’s a day where he feels great. But he felt good [Friday] and I like that.”

The Bears feel they’re in good hands with Daniel. The veteran back-up completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 106.8 passer rating in the Bears’ 23-16 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. This time, he’ll have the added benefit of a full week of starter’s reps in practice.