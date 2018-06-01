MLB Draft 2018: Complete order of picks for all 40 rounds

The 2018 MLB Draft starts its three-day, 40-round trek Tuesday in Secaucus, New Jersey. The annual event, a crucial opportunity for clubs to add young talent to their respective farm systems, is one of the most important on the baseball calendar.

The Tigers hold the first overall pick in this year’s draft as a result of finishing last in the standings last season. They’re widely expected to take Auburn pitcher Casey Mize, a power-throwing potential ace, although it’s possible they go in a different direction.

Baseball’s draft is a bit different from that of other major American professional sports given how long it typically takes for prospects, even the top ones, to reach the big leagues. In the NBA and NFL, the vast majority of drafted players step onto rosters from Day 1. In the NHL, top picks like Auston Matthews and Nico Hischier have recently made seamless transitions as teenagers.

But MLB prospects rarely make such a quick impact. Only one player from the 2016 and 2017 drafts has played in the big leagues so far. If you go back to 2015, there are four players who have become MLB regulars: Dansby Swanson (No. 1 pick), Alex Bregman (No. 2), Andrew Benintendi (No. 7) and Ian Happ (No. 9). The odds are even longer for players not selected in the top 10-20 picks.

Still, the MLB Draft is the biggest opportunity of the year for clubs to replenish their farm systems. Here’s a look at the complete order of picks. Compensation and competitive balance picks run through the first three rounds, then the remaining 37 rounds repeat the same order.

Round 1

Tigers Giants Phillies WHITE SOX Reds Mets Padres Braves Athletics Pirates Orioles Blue Jays Marlins Mariners Rangers Rays Angels Royals Cardinals Twins Brewers Rockies Yankees CUBS Diamondbacks Red Sox Nationals Astros Indians Dodgers Rays (compensation) Rays (compensation) Royals (compensation) Royals (compensation) Indians (compensation)

Competitive Balance Round A

36. Pirates

37. Orioles

38. Padres

39. Diamondbacks

40. Royals

41. Indians

42. Rockies

43. Cardinals

Round 2

44. Tigers

45. Giants

46. WHITE SOX

47. Reds

48. Mets

49. Braves

50. Athletics

51. Pirates

52. Blue Jays

53. Marlins

54. Mariners

55. Rangers

56. Rays

57. Angels

58. Royals

59. Twins

60. Brewers

61. Yankees

62. CUBS

63. Diamondbacks

64. Red Sox

65. Nationals

66. Astros

67. Indians

68. Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round A

69. Marlins

70. Athletics

71. Rays

72. Reds

73. Brewers

74. Twins

Compensation picks

75. Cardinals

76. Rockies

77. CUBS

78. CUBS

Round 3

79. Tigers

80. Giants

81. WHITE SOX

82. Reds

83. Mets

84. Padres

85. Athletics

86. Pirates

87. Orioles

88. Blue Jays

89. Marlins

90. Mariners

91. Rangers

92. Rays

93. Angels

94. Royals

95. Cardinals

96. Rockies

97. Yankees

98. CUBS

99. Diamondbacks

100. Red Sox

101. Nationals

102. Astros

103. Indians

104. Dodgers

Rounds 4-40 (repeated)

Tigers

Giants

Phillies

WHITE SOX

Reds

Mets

Padres

Braves

Athletics

Pirates

Orioles

Blue Jays

Marlins

Mariners

Rangers

Rays

Angels

Royals

Cardinals

Twins

Brewers

Rockies

Yankees

CUBS

Diamondbacks

Red Sox

Nationals

Astros

Indians

Dodgers