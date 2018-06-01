The 2018 MLB Draft starts its three-day, 40-round trek Tuesday in Secaucus, New Jersey. The annual event, a crucial opportunity for clubs to add young talent to their respective farm systems, is one of the most important on the baseball calendar.
The Tigers hold the first overall pick in this year’s draft as a result of finishing last in the standings last season. They’re widely expected to take Auburn pitcher Casey Mize, a power-throwing potential ace, although it’s possible they go in a different direction.
Baseball’s draft is a bit different from that of other major American professional sports given how long it typically takes for prospects, even the top ones, to reach the big leagues. In the NBA and NFL, the vast majority of drafted players step onto rosters from Day 1. In the NHL, top picks like Auston Matthews and Nico Hischier have recently made seamless transitions as teenagers.
But MLB prospects rarely make such a quick impact. Only one player from the 2016 and 2017 drafts has played in the big leagues so far. If you go back to 2015, there are four players who have become MLB regulars: Dansby Swanson (No. 1 pick), Alex Bregman (No. 2), Andrew Benintendi (No. 7) and Ian Happ (No. 9). The odds are even longer for players not selected in the top 10-20 picks.
Still, the MLB Draft is the biggest opportunity of the year for clubs to replenish their farm systems. Here’s a look at the complete order of picks. Compensation and competitive balance picks run through the first three rounds, then the remaining 37 rounds repeat the same order.
Round 1
- Tigers
- Giants
- Phillies
- WHITE SOX
- Reds
- Mets
- Padres
- Braves
- Athletics
- Pirates
- Orioles
- Blue Jays
- Marlins
- Mariners
- Rangers
- Rays
- Angels
- Royals
- Cardinals
- Twins
- Brewers
- Rockies
- Yankees
- CUBS
- Diamondbacks
- Red Sox
- Nationals
- Astros
- Indians
- Dodgers
- Rays (compensation)
- Rays (compensation)
- Royals (compensation)
- Royals (compensation)
- Indians (compensation)
Competitive Balance Round A
36. Pirates
37. Orioles
38. Padres
39. Diamondbacks
40. Royals
41. Indians
42. Rockies
43. Cardinals
Round 2
44. Tigers
45. Giants
46. WHITE SOX
47. Reds
48. Mets
49. Braves
50. Athletics
51. Pirates
52. Blue Jays
53. Marlins
54. Mariners
55. Rangers
56. Rays
57. Angels
58. Royals
59. Twins
60. Brewers
61. Yankees
62. CUBS
63. Diamondbacks
64. Red Sox
65. Nationals
66. Astros
67. Indians
68. Dodgers
Competitive Balance Round A
69. Marlins
70. Athletics
71. Rays
72. Reds
73. Brewers
74. Twins
Compensation picks
75. Cardinals
76. Rockies
77. CUBS
78. CUBS
Round 3
79. Tigers
80. Giants
81. WHITE SOX
82. Reds
83. Mets
84. Padres
85. Athletics
86. Pirates
87. Orioles
88. Blue Jays
89. Marlins
90. Mariners
91. Rangers
92. Rays
93. Angels
94. Royals
95. Cardinals
96. Rockies
97. Yankees
98. CUBS
99. Diamondbacks
100. Red Sox
101. Nationals
102. Astros
103. Indians
104. Dodgers
