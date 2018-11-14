Brown University recruits 7-year-old basketball player

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 7-year-old boy is the newest recruit to the Brown University men’s basketball team.

Christian Berardi, of North Providence, officially signed his “letter of intent” with the Brown Bears on Tuesday. Berardi has an immune disease called eosinophilic esophagitis, and he met the team through the nonprofit organization Team Impact.

Berardi is welcome to attend all games and practices, and he went trick-or-treating with the players on Halloween.

The Brown University Men’s Basketball team has just signed its newest—and youngest—player! 7-year-old Christian Berardi from North Providence is already practicing with the team tonight! We’ll bring you his story of courage and a dream come true, tonight on @ABC6 News at 11 pic.twitter.com/JyXy73swc6 Christian Berardi, of North Providence, officially signed his "letter of intent" with the Brown Bears on Tuesday. | Courtesy of John Krinjak/Twitter — John Krinjak (@JKrinjakABC6) November 13, 2018

His mother says all the doctor’s visits are a little less scary for Berardi now that he knows the team is cheering him on.

Berardi took a photo with the players and attended practice Tuesday as the Bears planned for their Friday game against the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

He says UMass “better watch out.”