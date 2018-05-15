NBA mock lottery draft sure to go wrong … as long as nothing changes tonight

1. Phoenix Suns – Deandre Ayton – 7-0 – C – The quickest way to jumpstart a dead franchise? Add a 7-footer who can protect the rim, run the floor, and shoot from outside … and oh by the way, is already built like he’s ready for a man’s game rather than a college kid.

2. Memphis Grizzlies – Luka Doncic – 6-8 – SG/PG – The Euro players that have shared the court with Doncic swear he’s the international version of LeBron James, and there’s no denying his versatility and play-making on the offensive end.

3. Dallas Mavericks – Marvin Bagley III – 6-11 – PF – The Bulls and coach Fred Hoiberg would love to get their hands on Bagley, but they’re too far back in line for the Duke freshman. High-motor, versatile offensive force.

4. Atlanta Hawks – Jaren Jackson Jr. – 6-11 – PF – Again, a player that would immediately fit in Hoiberg’s offense, versatile enough to play small forward or center in a small lineup. Jackson can spread the floor, and unlike Bagley, cares about the defensive side of the ball.

5. Orlando Magic – Mo Bamba – 7-0 – C – Trae Young would be intriguing here, but it’s hard to pass up a 7-foot shot-blocking specialist, even one as raw as Bamba is on the offensive side. Considering Orlando’s defensive problems this season, Bamba would help that turn around.

6. BULLS – Michael Porter Jr. – 6-10 – SF – Considered the top prospect in the class in October, back surgery derailed Porter’s 2017-18 season. Still, if the medicals are clean this is the most accomplished scorer in the class and could be a steal at No. 6.

7. Sacramento Kings – Mikal Bridges – 6-7 – SF – A top two-way wing, especially on the defensive end. The Bulls will continue taking a long look at Bridges, especially if they don’t like what the medicals on Porter turn up.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers – Trae Young – 6-2 – PG – How do you prepare for the possible departure of “The King?’’ Draft a player that could change the geometry of the floor. Young will have to show a lot in the pre-draft process, especially on the physicality end.

9. New York Knicks – Wendell Carter Jr. – 6-10 – C – Carter showed he can play alongside another big man, living in Bagley’s shadow this season, and will bring some much needed physicality to the “Big Apple.’’

10. Philadelphia 76ers – Miles Bridges – 6-6 – SF – “The Process’’ needs some wing help, and Bridges is polished enough on both ends of the floor to step in immediately and help the up-and-coming 76ers.

11. Charlotte Hornets – Collin Sexton – 6-2 – PG/SG – The Hornets were shopping Kemba Walker during the deadline, and Sexton would be the perfect guard of the future. Can attack the rim, and has a nasty disposition on the defensive end.

12. Los Angeles Clippers – Shai Gilgeous Alexander – 6-6 – PG/SG – His offense came quickly as the season went on, and he’s versatile enough to play either guard spot for the rebuilding Clippers.

13. Los Angeles Clippers – Lonnie Walker IV – 6-4 – SG – And just like that the backcourt of the future is in place for the other team in Hollywood.

14. Denver Nuggets – Robert Williams – 6-10 – PF/C – Time to add some athleticism inside to go along with the stretch game of Nikola Jokic, and Williams would help on the defensive end against the likes of Clint Capela and Karl-Anthony Towns.