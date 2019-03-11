After Day 1, a look at the Bears’ remaining free-agent needs

The Bears addressed two needs by agreeing to add starting nickelback Buster Skrine and versatile running back Mike Davis on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal free agency tampering period.

As they move into Day 2 — teams can negotiate with agents but players can’t officially sign until Wednesday — the Bears still have work to do. Here are their biggest areas of need:

• Starting safety: A deep safety class didn’t prevent the top of the market — Landon Collins (Redskins), Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs), Kenny Vaccaro (Titans) and Lamarcus Joyner (Raiders) — from cashing in. Can the Bears get a bargain in the middle of the free-agent pack? Adrian Amos, who started 56 games in four years for them, remains available.

• Placekicker: The Bears don’t figure to go into the draft with only Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt — combined NFL snaps: zero — in the fold. The only question is if they feel the pressure to add a placekicker this week or later this month. Punter Pat O’Donnell is a free agent, too.

• Another receiver or two: Josh Bellamy agreed to a two-year deal with the Jets worth $2.75 million guaranteed and as much as $7 million overall, a source confirmed Monday night. That leaves the Bears with exactly three wide receivers who caught more than four passes last year: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller. The Bears will be on the lookout for a speed piece at receiver, and perhaps another one who can contribute on special teams.

• Blocking tight end: The Bears gave tight end Ben Braunecker a two-year deal on Monday morning, locking up a core special teamer who caught three passes for 42 yards last year. They still need an in-line blocker, though, and that’s not Braunecker.

• Another edge rusher. No one expected the Bears to find a backup outside linebacker on the first day of discussions. In a few days, though, after the initial rush of starters have been signed, the Bears figure to sharpen their focus on a veteran to play behind Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd. There’s no such thing as too many edge rushers.