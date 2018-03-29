On The Beat: Is Joel Quenneville still the right coach for the Blackhawks?

Sun-Times jack of all trades Mark Potash, who has covered all three Blackhawks Stanley Cup runs this decade, joins Mark Lazerus and Tracey Myers this week to try to decide Joel Quenneville’s fate with the Hawks (12:10). Can the Hawks justify firing the second-winningest coach in NHL history? Should they even be considering it? Or are other, more glaring issues to blame for the Hawks’ woes? And how much of this season’s struggles fall at the feet of general manager Stan Bowman?

The hosts also get into how Hawks should spend their salary-cap space this summer (6:10), and they re-litigate the Brandon Saad-Artemi Panarin trade 10 months later (19:05) with the benefit of hindsight. Lazerus wades even deeper into the Connor McDavid Hart Trophy controversy (24:35) and then the trio answers several listener questions (32:00) about Nick Schmaltz, the best regular-season games they’ve covered, and Stan Bowman’s radical idea of in-game substitutions.

Subscribe to On The Beat on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, or via RSS.