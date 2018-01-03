Patrick Sharp lifts Blackhawks over Rangers, out of last place

NEW YORK — When the Blackhawks went to sleep on Tuesday night, they did so in an strange and unnerving place. Not midtown Manhattan.

Last place.

Now, that comes with a few caveats. They had played fewer games than the other six teams in the Central Division. They were above .500. They had a positive goal differential. And they were a mere 10 points out of second place with four games in hand on the Blues. It’s not quite good, but it’s not quite dire.

But the fact is, the Hawks entered Wednesday night’s game against the New York Rangers at the bottom of the Central Division for the first time this late in the season since January of 2008 — the rookie year of both Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. And they didn’t like it.

Jonathan Toews shoot on the Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist during the first period Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

“When it’s the way it is now, definitely it adds some urgency,” Toews said before the game. “You’ve got to think about that and let that sink in. At the same time, whether we’re at the bottom of the top of our division, you’ve just got to go out there and focus on winning every game. We’re not going to skip 10 points ahead tonight. There’s a chance for getting two points. We’ll focus on that, nothing more.”

Two points at least jumped them ahead of the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, as they beat the Rangers 5-2 in an impressive team effort. If not for some brilliant goaltending by Henrik Lundqvist (the last two goals were empty-netters), it could have been a lot more lopsided. Patrick Sharp scored the game-winning goal early in the third period, his first goal since Nov. 27, with a beautiful top-shelf shot. The ever-streaky Hawks are now 2-0-1 since journeyman Jeff Glass (23 saves) made his NHL debut in Edmonton.

The new-look top line of Toews centering Brandon Saad and Vinnie Hinostroza — the latest right wing to try to fill the skates of the struggling Richard Panik — was terrific right off the opening puck drop. And they were rewarded at the 16:09 mark of the first period when Toews perfectly played the carom of Jordan Oesterle’s shot off the end boards, deftly passing it between his legs to Hinostroza, who stuffed it under Henrik Lundqvist for a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers responded quickly, however, with Nick Holden’s blast from the top of the right circle skirting a Duncan Keith screen and getting through Glass.

The Hawks reclaimed the lead at 8:56 of the second off a strong move to the net by Nick Schmaltz, who got past Brady Skjei and nudged the puck through Lundqvist and into the crease, where Marc Staal knocked it in — thanks in large part to a savvy shove from Ryan Hartman. But penalties plagued the Hawks all night, and Glass had only himself to blame for Mika Zibanejad’s equalizer at 11:32 of the second, as it was Glass’ delay-of-game penalty that put the Rangers on a 5-on-3 power play for the goal.

After two straight shoddy defensive efforts, including giving up 19 shots on goal in the first period in both Edmonton and Calgary, the Hawks were much better against the Rangers. They dominated the puck, and allowed just 14 shots on goal through two periods, while tallying 26 themselves. But the penalties, combined with the brilliant, occasionally fortunate play of Lundqvist — he stopped a Saad shot early on with the handle of his stick, and a Hartman baseball-swing shot with his mask — kept the Rangers in the game.

But Sharp, who’s been in the league even longer than the venerable Lundqvist, gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead at 2:24 of the third period. It was his first goal since Thanksgiving weekend, and just his second since Oct. 14, but it was vintage Sharp — a beautiful snipe from the left circle, beating Lundqvist high on the glove side. Toews and Patrick Kane added empty-netters in the final minute.

