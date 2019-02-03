Patriots vs. Rams, 2019 Super Bowl: Tom Brady wins 6th title in ugly fashion

ATLANTA — A game filled with offensive mistakes — and dominant defense — couldn’t have been cemented any other way.

The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium not with wizardry from Tom Brady or in a shootout with the space-aged Rams. Rather, they leaned on defense and a plodding running game in a 13-3 victory that was antithetical to a season-long, league-wide offensive revolution.

With 4:29 to play and down seven, Rams quarterback Jared Goff put a touch pass on the right hand of receiver Brandin Cooks for what would have been a touchdown — had safety Duron Harmon not hammered him and knocked the ball loose for an incompletion in the end zone.

The Rams went deep again on the next play. The Patriots blitzed. Looking deep right for Cooks again, Goff left his pass short — and Stephon Gilmore intercepted it at the 4.

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl title in nine tries. | AP photo

“I knew he was gonna chuck it up, and I made a great play,” the cornerback said.

The Patriots then marched 72 yards, bleeding the clock, before facing fourth-and-inches at the Rams’ 23. They sent out kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who booted a 41-yard field goal with 1:12 left to go ahead by 10 and seal Brady and coach Bill Belichick’s six Super Bowl win in nine tries.

Receiver Julian Edelman, who caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 141 yards — and missed the first four games of the season with a performance-enhancing drug suspension — was named the game’s MVP.

Brady went 21-for-35 for 262 yards. He took one sack, the first of the postseason.

“I just felt like we needed to grind it out all night,” Brady said. “They’re explosive in all areas.”

The AFC champions had the lead after marching for the game’s only touchdown in the previous drive — a 2-minute, 49-second explosion in an otherwise dull offensive showing. They started the drive with an 18-yard pass down the right sideline to tight end Rob Gronkowski, playing perhaps his final game. He said afterward the decision about his retirement would come in the next week or two.

“It was crunch time,” he said. “I knew it was gonna come to me. I just had a feeling.”

Three plays later Brady found Gronkowski down the left seam, gaining 29 yards and moving the Patriots to the Rams’ 2.

It was, amazingly, the only time either team got into the red zone.

On the next play, running back Sony Michel plunged forward for the score.

“We found our identity — keep on grinding,” Gronkowski said. “Wear the other team out. We weren’t making big flashy plays all the time. … It was just unbelievable. And now we’re Super Bowl champs.”

The NFL’s season-long offensive revolution never found its way to the sport’s biggest stage Sunday. The offense was so staggeringly sloppy that anthem singer Gladys Knight must have wanted to take a midnight train from Georgia. The game was to football what Belichick is to fashion — or what Maroon 5 was to halftime shows.

Brady ended the Patriots’ first drive of the game with an interception. Looking for Chris Hogan, Brady threw a wobbler that was deflected by Nickell Roby-Coleman and picked off by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

The Rams went three and out.

The Patriots’ next possession ended when Stephen Gostkoski pulled a 46-yard field goal wide left.

The Rams went five-and-out.

And so it went, the Patriots being looking slightly less incompetent offensively than the NFC champions, until Gostkowski made a 42-yarder about five minutes into the second quarter. Neither team would score the rest of the half, with the Rams managing one first down on three drives — and the Patriots totaling two.

The Rams tied the game after almost another full quarter of offensive ineptitude — and defensive dominance. Aided by a 15-yard pass to Brandin Cooks and an 18-yarder to Robert Woods, Jared Goff marched the Rams to the Patriots’ 26 before taking a nine-yard sack on third-and-7. Greg Zuerlein made the 53-yard field goal, the second-longest in Super Bowl history, to tie the game at 3. When the third quarter ended, it marked the lowest scoring three frames in the Super Bowl history.

How did the Rams punt nine times? Goff quarterbacked one of the worst Super Bowls in recent memory, completing 19-of-38 passes for 229 yards — with 55 coming during a garbage-time final drive. He took four sacks, threw an interception and had a passer rating of 57.9.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth said the Patriots played more zone defense than they’d shown on tape all season. He said the Patriots used the same gameplan that the Bears did when they held the Rams to six points in December — playing zone in the secondary and having pass rushers run stunts up front.

Running back Todd Gurley ran 10 times for 35 yards, but continued to deny that he had any knee issue. C.J. Anderson, his backup, said he didn’t find it unusual that an offense-first season, the Super Bowl was swung by defenders.

“Last time I checked, defense wins championships,” he said. “That saying’s been in football for a very long time.”