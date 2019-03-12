Pedro Strop sidelined with hamstring injury, status for Cubs opener uncertain

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs’ ninth inning just got a little more interesting.

Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop, the presumptive closer for the start of the season, was diagnosed with a “mild” right hamstring strain after having an MRI on Monday.

Strop hurt the right hamstring Saturday against the Angels, on his final pitch, which resulted in an inning-ending out. He reported the pain after getting back to the dugout.

As he did the second half of last season, Strop was expected to fill in for sidelined closer Brandon Morrow the first month of the season as Morrow continues his rehab work from debridement surgery on his elbow in November.

Pedro Strop.

“According to the MRI, it was barely noticeable so we don’t think it’s going to be anything horribly wrong,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But we don’t know for sure. We’d like to think we’ll be able to get him ready for the beginning of the season. If not, maybe shortly thereafter.”

Strop is expected to play catch regularly as he recovers, keeping his arm in shape. And team officials hope he’ll be able to throw from a mound again in about a week – which could give him enough time to avoid the injured list when the season opens.

“It’s something we caught quickly,” Maddon said. “I can’t emphasize enough that it doesn’t look bad, but you don’t push a guy like that right now.”

The Cubs break camp after their exhibition game March 26. The season opens two days later in Texas.

Strop finished last season sidelined with a left hamstring injury.