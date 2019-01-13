How to watch Rams vs. Saints, 2019 NFC Championship Game

The Rams are looking for their first Super Bowl since the days of Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk. | Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Rams and Saints will meet in the 2019 NFC Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next Sunday afternoon with a spot in Super Bowl LIII on the line. The matchup will be broadcast by FOX.

Los Angeles showed why there was so much hype around its team – and head coach Sean McVay – by running over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round on Saturday night. C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley combined for 238 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to power the Rams to a 30-22 victory.

The Saints booked their spot by ending the Eagles’ bid to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion since the early 1990s with a 20-14 win Sunday evening. Drew Brees threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns as New Orleans handled the Nick Foles-led passing attack to set up the matchup with Los Angeles.

Brees has had an incredible year despite the fact that he turns 40 on Tuesday. The quarterback had a monster regular season surrounded by quality weapons such as Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, to the extent that he’s been a prime candidate in the NFL MVP conversation alongside young Chiefs star Pat Mahomes.

Can Brees keep it up and carry the Saints to the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade? It’s fair to say the Rams won’t be an easy out, even with the game in New Orleans.

Here’s how to watch the NFC Championship Game. The winner will take on the winner of Chiefs-Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Rams vs. Saints, 2019 NFC Championship Game

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 2:05 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports GO