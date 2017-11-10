Red Sox fire John Farrell after second straight ALDS exit

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager John Farrell, the team announced Wednesday.

In a statement, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced the search for a new manager would begin immediately. Dombrowski is scheduled to hold a press conference later Wednesday morning.

Farrell, 55, completed his fifth season as Red Sox manager in 2017, leading the team to a 93-69 (.574) record and the club’s ninth American League East division title. Boston finished the season with the third-best record in the American League, tied for fifth best in the majors.

During his Red Sox tenure (2013-17), Farrell’s clubs went 432-378 (.533) and earned three division titles (2013, 2016, 2017). His 432 managerial wins and 810 games managed both rank sixth in club history, and he is the only manager ever to lead the Red Sox to consecutive division titles. His first season was highlighted by Boston’s eighth World Series title.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell. | .Charles Krupa/AP

Farrell’s current contract ran through the 2018 season.

Boston won back-to-back American League East titles for the first time in franchise history this season despite losing the bat of retired slugger David Ortiz. It also did it despite starting the season with $217 million pitcher David Price on the disabled list and watching as 2016 Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello stumbled to an 11-17 record.

The season also featured a second straight All-Star appearance by Mookie Betts and the arrival of Rafael Devers. Other young cogs like Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi also were key contributors.

The group showed resiliency throughout the season. And Farrell said Monday that he believes he is the manager that can get it over its current hump.

“We didn’t meet our goals,” Farrell said. “But we have seen some really good young players continue to develop. We had a number of challenges thrown our way from individual injuries to performance. But as a team they stuck together.”