Horoscope for Monday, May 6, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 until 5 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be tempted to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. If this is the case, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Most of this day is a poor day to shop for anything other than food and gas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re looking at a powerful week ahead because the sun, lucky Jupiter and your ruler Venus are all in your sign. And after the moon alert is over, the moon moves into your sign as well! Oh yes, it’s all about you! After the moon is in your sign — shop for wardrobe goodies!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a popular day! You will enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups. However, don’t volunteer for anything or agree to anything important — just enjoy the company of others and get information. See moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be aware that most of this day is a moon alert. Furthermore, this is a kind of day where you might be tempted to volunteer for something or agree to do something important. Not good! Wait until the moon alert is over before making commitments.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an imaginative, freewheeling, playful day! Enjoy discussing lofty topics with friends or people from other cultures. Learn something new. Enjoy exploring more of your world; however, commit to nothing. Wait until the moon alert is over to do business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be careful because most of this day is a moon alert; and this particular moon alert is taking place in one of your Money Houses. Postpone important decisions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Do your homework but sign nothing until it’s over.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be cooperative with others today. A friendly approach will serve you best. Don’t be demanding during the moon alert, even if you feel this way. After the alert is over, then it’s all systems go. Until then, tread carefully and just get information.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re gung-ho to attack this week with energy and focus. Unfortunately, most of this day is a moon alert, which means things will be a bit fuzzy but fun-loving. Postpone important decisions and shopping until after the moon alert is over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful day for artists and anyone doing creative projects because you will find it easy to think outside of the box. It’s also a marvelous day to socialize. Enjoy fun outings as well as playful activities with kids. Be aware of the moon alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you might like to begin this week by puttering around home and taking it easy. Family discussions might take place. If so, be aware of the moon alert, and avoid agreeing to anything important or volunteering for anything until after the moon alert is over.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful today. It’s a busy, fast-paced time. You might take short trips and take care of errands and appointments. Check the moon alert above so that you know when to avoid important decisions or shopping for anything other than food and gas. Be smart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s important to know that today, the moon alert is taking place in one of your Money Houses, which means don’t shop for anything other than food or gas during that time. Postpone important financial decisions as well. After it’s over, you’ve got the green light!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Adrianne Palicki (1983) shares your birthday. You’re very intuitive and sensitive. You are also a caring, compassionate person. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s a time of new beginnings and adventures! Major changes might occur. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities.