Starter Javier Assad helps Cubs earn series victory against Brewers

Cubs right-hander Javier Assad entered spring training battling Jordan Wicks, Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski for the final two spots in the starting rotation.

Now, after another impressive start Sunday — six scoreless innings to help the Cubs get a series-clinching 5-0 victory against the Brewers — it’s hard to envision Assad not in the rotation. He has taken advantage of his opportunities to stake his claim for a spot, even when the staff is fully healthy.

‘‘We have a great defense, and it definitely gives you confidence going out there,’’ Assad said through an interpreter.

In the first inning, with a runner on third and two outs, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a sliding stop and rifled a throw to first baseman Michael Busch to save a run. Swanson didn’t convert a similar play Saturday.

Team defense is vital for Assad, a ground-ball pitcher, but that doesn’t take away from his superb start to the season. His 1.66 ERA ranks seventh in the majors among pitchers with at least five starts.

Entering the game, the Brewers ranked fifth in the majors with 165 runs scored. But they had only one runner reach third against Assad.

Assad allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his 94 pitches. He knows how to get out of jams and induce weak contact. The Brewers rarely threatened to score during his time on the mound.

Assad has good command of his two-seam fastball, which helps him against right-handed hitters, and he looks poised and confident on the mound. His development has helped stabilize a rotation that has been instrumental in the Cubs (21-14) staying afloat despite a slew of injuries.

Assad’s arsenal of pitches makes him hard to game-plan against.

‘‘He’s just got weapons that don’t let the hitter get comfortable ever,’’ manager Craig Counsell said. ‘‘Right now, he’s using those weapons very well. The two-seam fastball is a very good pitch, but he’s got enough other weapons there along with that to keep hitters really off-balance.’’

Though he doesn’t have overwhelming stuff, Assad knows how to pitch to his defense. He has allowed two runs or fewer in all seven of his starts, which are tied for the most in the National League.

‘‘Javy was great, as he’s been all season,’’ Swanson said. ‘‘His ability to mix-and-match and really stay in safe locations. He always works in and around the strike zone, which keeps the defense on its toes, and we’re able to make some pretty good plays for him.’’

Location has been key to Assad’s success. Determining the precise spot where he wants the ball to go allows him to get weak contact and lets his defense make a play.

‘‘One of the things that I’ve always talked about is just my mechanics,’’ Assad said. ‘‘My mechanics have really helped me to excel and to be an overall great pitcher. And then just being able to go out there and execute it. That’s definitely been the key to it.’’

Assad has been in a groove since last season. Since Sept. 19, he has posted a 1.92 ERA in 51⅔ innings. He said he has started to build a rapport with catcher Miguel Amaya that has translated into games.

‘‘Javy feels very much in control of what’s going on out there,’’ Counsell said. ‘‘He’s never out of counts. He’s got all those weapons that he can deploy, and that gives him a lot of confidence.’’