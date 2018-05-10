Renteria dwells on making White Sox better, not ‘kick to gut’ from Cubs

Rick Renteria had one season out of baseball, one as White Sox bench coach and a half season as their manager when he returned to Wrigley Field last July 24 to face the team that gave him his first manager’s job and then a gut-punch 11 months later.

Beating the Cubs meant something special to Renteria. Of course it did. That much was obvious to his players before the game and as much as Renteria tried to downplay it afterward, it’s safe to say that night’s dinner and glass of wine that went down with it tasted especially good.

“Yeah, Ricky was pretty pumped up when we beat them,’’ right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who pitched 7 1/3 inings of one-run ball in a 3-1 victory that day, recalled Wednesday. “He came to me and gave me a big hug. He was happy we beat the Cubs that day.’’

It’s not in Renteria’s nice bones to be spiteful, and his reaction to being let go in favor of Joe Maddon after one 73-win season in 2014 as Cubs manager – a year of work that received high praise from Cubs president Theo Epstein – has been a model of demonstration in class. His reaction to winning that that day, as demonstrative as it might have been behind close doors, remains guarded.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, left, talks with Melky Cabrera during a game in Kansas City, July 23, 2017. (AP)

“If I showed emotion that day … it’s more the natural rivalry between the White Sox and Cubs,’’ Renteria said Wednesday. “It’s fun, everybody has one rival – the Mets and Yankees, Dodgers and Giants and it’s the White Sox and Cubs. It’s a crosstown rivalry that gives the whole city a lot of energy.’’

Renteria sure sounds sincere when he says he harbors no ill feelings.

“I do not,’’ he said.

“I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t a kick to the gut. But that’s a natural response of a human being reacting to something you didn’t anticipate. I kept quiet and it was appropriate to stay quiet because you control the things you can control. You have to let that go as quickly as possible because like life, you have to move on. It serves me no purpose to harbor ill will or animosity. None. And it’s wasted energy.’’

That win against the Cubs snapped a nine-game losing streak, and they would lose five straight after that including three to the Cubs. So the rebuilding Sox visit the North Siders this weekend under similar circumstances with a horrible 9-25 record after Wednesday’s (talk about a kick to the gut) 6-5 loss to the Pirates in which closer Nate Jones blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning.

Worse yet, the Sox face the Cubs at less than full strength with second baseman Yoan Moncada, All-Star right fielder Avisail Garcia, Gonzalez and Carlos Rodon on the disabled list and left fielder and recent cleanup hitter Nicky Delmonico day-to-day with a sore quad.

Maddon’s Cubs, who have played in three NLCS’ and won a World Series since Renteria left, appear to be warming up after a sluggish start. Cubs fans are thinking three-game sweep while Sox fans are probably bracing for the worst.

“We know the fans expect us to go out and give it our best shot and come out with a victory,’’ Renteria said.

Renteria is a worker bee who will get to the park early Friday, as he always does, and prepare long as hard to try and make that happen. But not just because it’s the Cubs, for whom he remains grateful to despite the rejection

“That was the beginning of my managing career,’’ Renteria said of 2014. “You can’t not thank them for the opportunity, and it led to another one. They’ve always been very gracious – they sent flowers for my mom [who passed away recently]. I don’t know what doors would have opened or hadn’t opened because of them.’’