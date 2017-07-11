Hype grows for ESPN’s Ric Flair ‘Nature Boy’ documentary

It’s here. The day has finally come. ESPN Films’ “Nature Boy,” the 30 for 30 documentary about iconic wrestler Ric Flair, will premiere tonight at 9 p.m. (CDT).

More than two years in the making, the 90-minute film directed by Rory Karpf takes a hard look at Flair’s glamorous but flawed life.

Karpf, who also directed “I Hate Christian Laettner” and “The Book of Manning” for ESPN, pulls no punches on Flair’s admitted alcoholism and womanizing. The Nature Boy reveals his daily liquid requirements of at least 10 beers washed down with five drinks. Flair’s nights would usually end in bed with one of his “10,000” conquests.

Just hours away from the premiere, the hype for “Nature Boy,” for the first ever 30 for 30 about a wrestler, is reaching crescendo level.

Even the Nature Boy himself is wooooo-ping it up after getting his own emoji on Twitter.

Karpf recently told Sporting News:

“I thought always thought Ric Flair would be a great subject because he’s relevant today. What wrestlers can you say from that era are quotes today in rap songs and athletes are doing their chants? They’re wearing Ric Flair cleats at NFL games. I pitched [ESPN] on [the idea that] we could explore why he was relevant and why athletes revered him and why wrestling could be and should be looked at as a sport, and they were game by that point.”

From the reaction on Twitter, Karpf has been spot-on about Flair’s relevance. If the outpouring of love during the wrestler’s brush with death in August didn’t prove it, then this latest wave of obsession over the long-awaited ESPN biopic has surely pile-driven home the point.

I might have to tailgate for the Ric Flair 30 for 30. #NatureBoy — Eric Lamb (@elamb2fish) November 7, 2017

When you realize #NatureBoy airs TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/kjxCDcv7YY — ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) November 7, 2017

Karpf interviewed 46 wrestling personalities for the film, beginning with Flair in 2015 and concluding with him last April, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Perhaps Flair’s most telling quote in the film comes when he looks back on his life and how he’ll be remembered:

“It’s easy to say you want to be thought of as the best father that ever lived, but I wasn’t. And I certainly wasn’t the best husband. So I guess I’ll just have to settle for wanting to be thought of as the greatest wrestler and the most entertaining wrestler that ever lived.”