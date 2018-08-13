Patrick Finley: Analyzing the Bears’ camp, from Roquan Smith to Mitch Trubisky

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down how the Bears progressed through training camp, which ended Sunday, and what lies ahead:

The Bears and Roquan Smith will …

Figure it out. There’s no real alternative. The Bears can’t trade Smith this season because he didn’t sign by Aug. 7. Not that they’d want to. The traits that caused the Bears to run up to the podium and draft him eighth — his sideline-to-sideline tackling ability, coverage prowess and ability to quarterback the defense for at least the next five years — haven’t vanished just because Smith is sitting at home. It’s unlikely Smith wants to miss a regular-season game check. Holding out into season — or past Nov. 13, which would make him ineligible to play at all this year — would harm his career. Neither side wants that to happen.

The biggest challenge awaiting Smith is …

Getting into game shape. If Smith is as good in coverage as the Bears think he is, he should play almost every down once he signs. He can’t work on conditioning sitting at home. He’ll need practice time and game action.

Mitch Trubisky has been …

What the Bears expected. Criticism about interceptions in practice or two sloppy drives in a measly preseason game miss the point. Training camp is for Trubisky to learn the offense and lead his teammates, and he’s doing both.

I’m concerned about …

The team’s pass rush. Aaron Lynch hurt his hamstring on the first day of practice, leaving a thin position even worse. Leonard Floyd’s return to health is reassuring, and Isaiah Irving and Kylie Fitts have shown promise. Still, the Bears need more from the position.

Be excited about …

The Bears’ newfound depth at receiver. If Anthony Miller comes close to repeating what he’s done in practice, the Bears will have added four pass-catchers — along with receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton — more dangerous than anyone who played a regular-season game for them last year.

My training camp MVP was …

Coach Matt Nagy. Miller and cornerback Prince Amukamara can arm wrestle over the award for Best Camp Performance, but the Bears’ first-year coach has Nagy has invigorated a franchise whose last winning season came three coaches ago.

Matt Nagy has proven to be …

Himself. Friends who have known him since his college days are impressed he hasn’t transformed into a screamer, dictator or philosopher simply because he’s now a head coach. Being comfortable in his own skin will help him navigate the ups and downs of the NFL season. And there will be plenty.