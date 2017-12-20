Scottie Pippen says he’s better than LeBron James

Scottie Pippen either changed his opinion or is making a bold statement.

Pippen said last week that Cavaliers star LeBron James is “probably ahead” of Michael Jordan statistically speaking.

“The numbers don’t lie. He’s right there,” Pippen said on First Take. “He probably will never catch him in terms of MVP, but in terms of statistics, LeBron is right there. And when you look across the board—not just scoring—check his assists, check his rebounds … he’s probably ahead of Jordan.”

But it appears maybe Pippen is changing his stance. Jordan’s former teammate told TMZ Sports Wednesday that he’s better than James.

Scottie Pippen told TMZ Sports that he's better than LeBron James. | Photos courtesy of Associated Press and Getty Images

“LeBron ain’t better than me until he gets six titles,” Pippen said.

So by the transitive property, did Pippen just insinuate he’s better than Jordan? Or is Pippen scratching for attention?

Let’s compare the three from a statistical standpoint, shall we?

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals throughout his 15 total seasons in the NBA.

James, who is currently in his 15th NBA season, has a career average of 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game so far.

Pippen, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2 steals per game.

You be the judge who’s the best.

