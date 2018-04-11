Sky “sitting pretty” entering WNBA draft

The Sky have the third and fourth overall picks in Thursday’s WNBA draft. To ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson, that means the Sky are “sitting pretty right now.”



“When you look at their roster, they already have (Courtney) Vandersloot and a very talented group who looked very strong through most of last year,” Robinson said during a pre-draft teleconference last week. “But to have the three and fourth pick is major. You’re looking at a program changer, franchise changer.”



The Sky missed the playoffs last year and own their own pick, the fourth overall selection. A midseason trade brought them Atlanta’s first pick, which became the third choice when the Dream also missed the playoffs. The two choices give them an opportunity to fill holes on a roster that went 12-22 and lost Cappie Pondexter to Los Angeles and Jessica Breland to Atlanta but gained versatile guard/forward Alex Montgomery in free agency.



Robinson said the Sky need to add a perimeter player who can score, and also find a way to replace Breland’s defense and rebounding from the power forward spot.



“When you lose someone like a Jessica Breland you have to replace what she brought in terms of her length, her ability to be disruptive,” Robinson said. “I see them picking up a perimeter player that can score but also a power forward that can do a variety of things.”



Of course, the pair of high draft picks give the Sky flexibility. And when asked whether she’d use the picks or trade one, Sky coach Amber Stocks was coy.



“Well, we’re going to use both picks for sure, and we may use them to acquire players or we may use them to trade to acquire different picks,” Stocks said during a teleconference last week. “But they’re going to be used. Trading and movement is always an option.”



The Las Vegas Aces, who will play their first season after moving from San Antonio over the offseason, hold the first overall pick and are widely expected to take South Carolina forward/center A’ja Wilson. The Indiana Fever and former Sky coach Pokey Chatman have the second pick.



Players the Sky could take include Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell, guard Diamond DeShields (Tennessee), or Connecticut forwards Azurá Stevens or Gabby Williams.



“I think it’s quality at multiple positions, quality bigs, quality small forwards, some quality shooting guards and some pretty good point guards and combo guards,” Stocks said. “Quality in that first round.”



The draft begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and the second and third rounds will be carried by ESPNU.