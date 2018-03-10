Sox’ Lucas Giolito strikes out eight in four-plus innings in 4-4 tie with Cubs

SOX 4, CUBS 4

Big day for Giolito

Eight strikeouts in four-plus innings is all you need to know about White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito’s performance Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa.

Going heavy on curveballs and changeups, Giolito struck out the first four Cubs he faced (Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber). Victor Caratini lined a high curve into the lawn seats in right-center field in the third for the only run the Cubs scored against Giolito, who walked two and allowed two hits.

Giolito is building off the seven starts he made for the Sox late last season (3-3, 2.38 ERA).

‘‘This was the strongest I’ve felt,’’ Giolito said. ‘‘It was my first time throwing to [catcher Welington Castillo] in a game situation. Love how calm he is back there. Great pitch-calling.’’

Giolito threw his fastball at 93 to 95 mph, mixed in his slider, got strikeouts on his curve and struck out Zobrist with a changeup, so it was a good all-around day. And it was fun to pitch at Sloan Park.

‘‘They sell out here,’’ he said. ‘‘All the people on the lawn, it’s a louder atmosphere that gets you going.’’

Prospect watch

Outfielder Micker Adolfo, limited to DH duty because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament, was 1-for-3 and is hitting .364 this spring.

Oh, well

Eloy Jimenez stole the show with a two-run pinch-hit home run, but Chicago-area native Rob Scahill, who grew up cheering for the Sox, allowed a tying homer to Cael Brockmeyer in the ninth.

He’s back

Right-hander Nate Jones, who missed most of 2017 because of elbow surgery, pitched a perfect eighth for his fourth scoreless appearance in as many outings.

On deck

Diamondbacks at Sox, Glendale, Taijuan Walker vs. Reynaldo Lopez, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, whitesox.com, 720-AM.

