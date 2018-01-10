Sports Illustrated becomes bi-weekly publication

There was nothing like waiting for Sports Illustrated to arrive in your mailbox every week — the compelling stories, unparalleled images and, of course, the cover.

Well, the wait just got a little longer.

Editor Chris Stone told readers in the latest issue that the venerable magazine was cutting back publication to once every two weeks.

Stone wrote:

Sports Illustrated begins publishing its magazine on a bi-weekly basis this week.

“Sports Illustrated has been a weekly staple for more than 63 years, delivering the best sports journalism with near metronomic regularity. That will continue to be the case, but beginning next month the metronome clicks a little less often.”

Like most traditional print publications, SI is feeling the squeeze from lost advertising dollars, and digital revenue is not keeping pace.

Stone told Poynter.org the bi-weekly magazines will be bulkier and contain more long-form stories.

The new look comes out this week and features the college football title game.

The annual swimsuit edition will not be affected by the change.

