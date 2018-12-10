Warriors star Stephen Curry doesn’t believe we went to the moon

Warriors star Stephen Curry told reporters he doesn't believe man has been to the moon. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Warriors star Stephen Curry is the latest NBA player to pose as a conspiracy theorist.

Less than two months after Kyrie Irving apologized for trying to convince people that the Earth is flat, Curry opened up about his own scientific conspiracy theory.

Appearing on the podcast “Winging It” with Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala, Curry randomly asked: “We’ve ever been to the moon?”

While it’s unclear who responded, two people said: “Nope.”

“They gonna come get us,” Curry snickered. “I don’t think so either.”

Co-host Annie Finberg asked Curry if he was being serious, to which the three-time NBA champion responded affirmatively.

Meanwhile another guest suggested that based off the size of cellphones in 1969, there was no way the United States was able to land someone on the moon.

The exchange begins at 46:46.

While it’s initially unclear if Curry was joking or serious, he seemingly took a page out of Irving’s book.

During an appearance on a podcast in February 2017, Irving said the world is flat. For the past year, the five-time NBA All-Star wouldn’t let anyone tell him anything different — including Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

Irving’s controversial “flat-earth” theory has created a rift between “flat-earth truthers” versus those who believe the Earth is round (aka “round-earth truthers”?).

After his idea frustrated elementary science teachers and even Mr. Science Guy himself, Irving apologized and said he “didn’t realize the effect” his comments would have.