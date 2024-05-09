The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 9, 2024
NBA Sports

NBA suspends Bucks' Patrick Beverley for four games

The league said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE NBA suspends Bucks' Patrick Beverley for four games
Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverley shoots past Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA playoff basketball series Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The NBA suspended the Milwaukee Bucks’ Patrick Beverley four games starting next season.

Morry Gash/AP

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was suspended by the NBA on Thursday for four games without pay to begin next season for his actions during and after the final game of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.

The league announced the suspension and said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.”

This suspension was handed down one day after Indianapolis police said they were investigating an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened during that May 2 game without mentioning anyone by name.

Beverley threw a ball at fans in the closing minutes of Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs. Cameras showed him sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands, hitting a fan in the head with about 2½ minutes left. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the Bucks guard fired it back at that spectator.

Beverley spoke about his behavior on an episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast” that was released Wednesday. He said he was called a word that he’d never been called before, but added that his actions were “still inexcusable.”

“I will be better,” he said. “I have to be better, and I will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that.”

Beverley added the atmosphere in Indiana “was great” aside from “a handful of fans” who crossed the line.

“I ain’t bringing a basketball on the bench no more,” Beverley said. “That … threw my whole vibe off.”

After the game, Beverley wouldn’t allow ESPN journalist Malinda Adams to ask him a question in a group interview in the locker room. He said it was because she didn’t subscribe to his podcast. Beverley told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle.

The next day, Adams said on X that she had received apologies from both the Bucks and from Beverley himself.

On his podcast, Beverley said he had asked that of reporters who interviewed him ever since he launched his podcast. Beverley said he told Adams that “it was never my intent to disrespect you.”

A day after the game, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Beverley’s behavior was “not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way.”

“We’re better than that,” Rivers said. “Pat feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally — this is an emotional game and things happen — unfortunately, you’re judged immediately and he let the emotions get the better of him.”

The Bucks acquired the 35-year-old Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. Beverley was playing on a one-year deal, making him an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason.

Next Up In NBA
As expected, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball opts in for a final year
Bulls position breakdowns: Moving Nikola Vucevic center of attention?
Polling Place: Your takes on Shota Imanaga's start, John Schriffen's calls and the best sports on TV in May
Bucks' Pat Beverley throws ball into stands at Pacers fans
NBA honors Alex Caruso with Hustle Award
Jerry West says HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ is a ‘deliberately false characterization’
The Latest
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Politics
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul sues company for publishing voters’ personal data
The lawsuit claims politically-slanted newspapers illegally published birthdates and home addresses of “hundreds of thousands” of voters.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine
Bears
Canadian police are searching for former Bears CB Buster Skrine
He played for the Bears from 2019-20.
By Patrick Finley
 
George Kozdemba walks out of court Monday after pleading guilty in connection with the collapse of Bridgeport’s Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
The Watchdogs
Crooked Bridgeport bank was 'a rat's nest,' judge says, sentences ex-board member to year and a day in prison
A federal judge also fined George Kozdemba $25,000 for his role in an embezzlement scheme that led to the 2017 collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
By Tim Novak
 
A large study has found that low-dose and regular-strength aspirin seem equally safe and effective for preventing additional heart problems in people who already have heart disease.
Suburban Chicago
Arlington Heights school nurse fired for allegedly giving students wrong medication
The firing comes a little more than two weeks after the nurse was placed on administrative leave, when district officials say they were made aware of concerns about her.
By Daily Herald
 
Trump Hush Money
Letters to the Editor
Delaying justice is Donald Trump's tactic. Top judges shouldn't be using it too.
It is clear certain justices, including those on the Supreme Court, are advancing obvious ideological positions. The Supreme Court needs to decide on Trump’s presidential immunity case by May 20, so there is time to hear evidence on the Jan. 6 case against him before the election this November.
By Letters to the Editor
 