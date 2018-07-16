Tat-two part harmony: Javy Baez, brother wear love of the game on necks in Derby

SAN DIEGO – The legend of Javy Baez’s MLB logo tattoo started with the story that began circulating among scouts after an event honoring some of the best high school players in Florida his senior year.

Players took turns introducing themselves to the crowd and stating their college commitments. When Baez took his turn, the story goes, he said his name, then turned his head, pointed to the logo on the back of his neck and declared: “University of Major League Baseball.”

The Cubs’ second baseman said he didn’t remember that.

What he remembers most about the tattoo is the immediate dread that set in after he and his brothers, and several cousins, all got the same tattoo in the same spot on the neck a year earlier — seven in all.

Baez during the 2017 playoffs

“I was just worried about my mom to be honest, that she would be mad about us getting tattoos,” said Baez, who joins teammate Willson Contreras as first-time All-Stars in Tuesday’s midsummer classic in Washington – and who joined teammate Kyle Schwarber in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

This is a week filled with enough meaning for Baez that some visitors to Washington might think they’re seeing double – or even triple – at times because so many of the Baez logo tattoos will be in town.

That includes his older brother, Gadiel, who pitched to Baez in the Home Run Derby, putting one of baseball’s most recognized tattoos center stage in two-part harmony.

Even though Baez was right to be worried about his mom’s reaction, and even though he drew some unflattering attention for it from opponents, he has no regrets about the first of his many tattoos.

“I still feel the same way,” he said. “I got the tattoo for the love of the game.”

It earned him as much scrutiny as love from scouts at the time, including Cubs player development executive Jason McLeod, who scouted him as a high school senior for the Padres.

“I thought it was super flashy,” McLeod said. “Yeah, maybe without knowing him, flashy, cocky, arrogant almost. You see a 17-year-old high school kid with the MLB tat – you don’t see things like that.”

“But I’ll say this,” added McLeod, who joined Theo Epstein’s front office in Chicago the year after Jim Hendry’s regime drafted Baez ninth overall. “What I got to realize was just how much he loves to compete. Yes, how freakishly talented he is, but once the game is on this guy wants to win, and he wants to compete, and he loves to play baseball.”

Baez gets to share that love this week with enough brothers, uncles and other family members that he didn’t know the exact number without going through the names.

And, yes, his mom will be there.

And about all those tattoos?

“Yeah, she still don’t like them,” Baez said. “Every time I get one she’s like, `Oh, another one. You going to keep going?’ “