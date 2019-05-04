Taylor Davis’ slam, Javy Baez’s solo shot lift Cubs to 6-5 victory

Taylor who?

That was a common refrain on social media Saturday as Cubs backup catcher Taylor Davis blasted his way into the day’s trending stories.

Davis, making his second start behind the plate with pitcher Yu Darvish, cranked a game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning to jumpstart a 6-5 come-from-behind win against the Cardinals on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The homer was the first of Davis’ career, the first for the Cubs this season and came on the first pitch of his at-bat. It was also Davis’ first base hit of the season.

Chicago Cubs' Taylor Davis hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXC116

“It’s unbelievable,” Davis said. “It was a really, really fun feeling hearing Wrigley field react like that.”

The home run erased a 5-1 deficit, and Javy Baez came through with a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth to lift the Cubs to the win.

The Cubs have won six in a row and claimed the first series of the season against NL Central rival St. Louis. Chicago, now a half-game behind St. Louis in the standings, can claim the top spot with a win in Sunday’s finale.

But back to the question at hand: Who is Taylor Davis?

The Cubs recalled Davis, 29, from Triple-A Iowa on April 12 after Victor Caratini went on the 10-day injured list. Davis appeared in 13 games for the Cubs the past two seasons, stroking five hits in 18 at-bats.

He was drafted out of high school by the Marlins in the 49th round of the 2008 draft but did not sign. The Cubs signed him as an amateur free agent in 2011.

Davis has bounced around the minors the past eight years, spending time in Daytona, Peoria, Tennessee and Iowa.

It was all building to his moment Saturday in front of 39,601 at Wrigley.

“It was perfect,” Darvish said of the homer. “It looked like a movie.”

Joe Maddon could barely contain his surprise that Davis homered against Michael Wacha.

“That’s so unlikely,” he said of the homer. “I’m not degrading him, it’s just unlikely. He crushed that ball. Wacha made a mistake right there, and he did not miss it. Very unlikely event right there.”

Davis is the first Cub to hit a grand slam as his first career home run since pitcher Kevin Tapani did it in 1998. He’s the first Cubs position player to do it since Champ Summers in 1975. STATS Inc. also notes that Davis is just the seventh player to hit a game-tying grand slam as his first career homer.

Davis said somebody was able to retrieve the ball as a souvenir.

“It hasn’t set in,” Davis said of the emotion of it all. “I’ll tell you when it does. It’s just exciting.”

The Cubs nearly argued their way out of Baez’s home run in the eighth. Moments before the homer, Baez hit a high popup down the right-field line. Kolten Wong attempted a sliding catch near the foul line, but the ball bounced off his mitt and was ruled foul. The Cubs challenged, and the call was upheld.

Three pitches later, Baez hit a no doubter to right field that sailed 413 feet over the wall.

“Thank God for instant replay,” Maddon said. “Thank God we did not get what we wanted there. If that had been called fair it would have been much more difficult to score probably.”

The Cubs found themselves down 5-1 in the fourth as Darvish began to struggle. Wacha doubled and scored against Darvish in the third and then hit a two-run single in the third.

Darvish allowed five runs on six hits and five walks. He also threw two wild pitches and gave up a homer to Jose Martinez.

“My stuff was good,” said Darvish, who noted he went to his sinker too often. “The result was not good, but I can fix it for next time.”