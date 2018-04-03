Illinois lands commitment from 4-star recruit Tevian Jones

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood (center) watches from the bench during his first season with Illinois. | Stephen Haas/AP Photo

Tevian Jones, a four-star recruit in the 2018 college basketball recruiting class, has committed to play at Illinois next season. The 6’6 small forward out of Culver City, California, announced his decision on Twitter after being pursued by many top schools.

Jones is ranked 117th in the national composite rankings for the class of 2018 by 247Sports. He’s considered the 10th-best prospect in the state of California and the 29th-best small forward in the nation. The swingman brings tons of athleticism and upside to the table for Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

Other schools that made offers to Jones include Arizona, California, Nevada, San Diego State and UNLV.

However, Illinois aggressively recruited Jones led by assistant coach Chin Coleman and he made an official visit on March 9. Less than a month later, Jones has committed to play for the Fighting Illini in one of the program’s biggest recruiting wins in years.

Illinois now has five commitments from this year’s recruiting class, including a signed letter of intent from local five-star combo guard Ayo Dosunmu. Three-star center Samba Kane, shooting guard Alan Griffin and power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili round out the group.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding what exactly Illinois’ roster will look like for the start of the 2018-19 season, but Jones immediately becomes one of the top players on the roster. Coming off a disappointing 14-18 season under Underwood, the Illini are assembling a lot of talent.