The first half is over, and Bulls GM Gar Forman employed is still a surprise

PORTLAND – Despite all the screams from the outside the last handful of years, Bulls media insiders have been very consistent when it comes to Gar Forman and his job security.

It was always believed that the general manager was a part of the family in the eyes of ownership.

Still, this season was a bit of an eye-opener. Not only was it reiterated that Forman is embraced by the family, but he’s actually become a “made man.’’

Untouchable, unfireable.

Even calling for his job at this point has become a waste of words.

No other GM in the NBA would still have a job with Forman’s track record. The final straw should have come down on Dec. 3, when coach Fred Hoiberg was fired. The same Fred Hoiberg that was handpicked by Forman months before former coach Tom Thibodeau saw his final season sabotaged – again, largely in part by Forman.

Hoiberg was Forman’s guy, but once the mild-mannered coach even figured out the depth of manipulation that Forman swims in and asked those above the GM to keep him from hovering around the team and coaching staff like he did, well, it was only a matter of time before Forman would eat his own once again.

Throughout all of this Forman was quietly rewarded with a contract extension last year, and then came out of the Hoiberg hiring and firing completely unscathed.

With the Bulls now at the halfway point after the 124-112 loss in Portland dropped them to 10-31, Forman’s true untouchable standing with his bosses still comes in as the biggest surprise of the first half.

FIRST HALF MVP: Zach LaVine – The guard is healthy, and at least through the first month of the regular season was making a case to be an Eastern Conference All-Star. If it was up to the Bulls, however, Lauri Markkanen should be the team MVP, but injuries and a tentativeness at times to take over games have been setbacks this season.

LaVine is at least living up to the contract extension so far.

FIRST HALF DISAPPOINTMENT: Jabari Parker – The roster needed defense and outside shooting this offseason, and the Parker signing brought them neither. Actually, a source close to Hoiberg joked that when the Parker signing was announced, it would eventually get Hoiberg fired. Not such a funny joke at this point.

Parker’s return to Chicago was hyped as a homecoming, but now smells of a poorly executed PR stunt.

BIGGEST INJURY: Markkanen – The body count of injuries this season has been vast, but none reshaped the path of the organization this year more than the right elbow injury suffered in training camp by the second-year stretch four.

“In fairness to him, it’s safe to say that thing isn’t 100 percent yet,’’ coach Jim Boylen said Thursday. “Is it close? Yeah. It’s gotta stick in his mind. That was a very serious injury, and maybe what people don’t realize is that is a very painful injury. Yeah, it’s going to take some time.’’

BEST MOMENT: Boylen back in San Antonio – Not only did Boylen get the win in a building he was an assistant coach for years, but it showed that his players were starting to buy in after a well-publicized small coup was attempted and squashed a week earlier.

WORST MOMENT: Letting Hoiberg go just before the roster was finally going to start getting healthy, especially because they led Hoiberg to believe that he would have that opportunity. Whether he deserved to be fired has been debated, but the timing of it was so Bulls.